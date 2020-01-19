A canal bank walk in Dublin 2020: 'A rat bit a hole in the tent while we slept'

The 30-year-old man, who arrived in Ireland as an unaccompanied boy from Eritrea in east Africa, has no family in Ireland. He had more than his share of troubles. He sank into a world of extreme deprivation.

He was sleeping unseen in a collapsed tent at the water's edge on the Grand Canal last Tuesday when he was gravely injured. The accident involved a machine being used to clear away materials used by people who slept rough.

It appeared he suffered massive spinal injuries and he remains in a serious condition this weekend following surgery in Saint Vincent's Hospital.

Homeless friends Aaron (25) and Lisa (38) slept near him on the banks of the canal at Leeson Street Bridge for several months.

He would sleep in the open air on a public bench beside the tent occupied by Aaron and Lisa.

"He slept on top of the bench in a sleeping bag when the nights were dry and he slept under the bench when it rained," said Aaron.

"Sometimes, he slept out in the rain. I was amazed he could sleep with the rain coming down on top of him. He was quite a hardy fellow," he said.

"He always took off his shoes and put them beside him before going to sleep."

They said they sometimes heard him talking, even shouting, but there would be nobody else around. He was a very private person and he did not seem to like having eye contact with people, they said.

They had all used hostels at different times and the staff in the Merchant's Quay hostel were friendly and helpful. But they preferred not to stay in hostels as they often felt intimidated by other occupants.

Aaron and Lisa felt safer in a tent. They said rats sometimes entered their tent looking for food when they were not there.

"I remember getting Aaron to hunt a rat out of the tent," said Lisa.

"One night, a rat bit a hole through the tent while we were sleeping and came in and took our chocolate. There were crisps in the tent but the rat was only interested in the chocolate," she said.

After pub closing times, passers-by would sometimes urinate quite close to the tent.

Aaron and Lisa were horrified when they learned of the accident. They saw gardai and tape sealing off the scene and they feared their friend was dead.

They said he was using their old tent when the accident happened. They had received eviction notices attached to the tent in the past. They abandoned the tent a couple of months ago and erected a spare tent on the canal bank at Baggot Street Bridge. Their Eritrean friend took up residence in their old tent, they said.

They found a new eviction notice on their new tent last Monday, ordering them to vacate the area by 11.30am the next day. Aaron and Lisa have now accepted an offer of six months' accommodation in their own room in a hostel beginning immediately.

Martin (41) was another homeless man who slept on the canal bank and in city hostels.

"It's terrible what happened. I used to give him socks or T-shirts sometimes," he said.

"People should not make assumptions about homeless people. Assumptions are the mother of all f**k-ups," he said.

Charity volunteer Padraig Drummond has worked with the Inner City Helping Homeless organisation for years. He said he remembered the young accident victim being a regular user of the charity's soup run when they would set up at night near the canal.

"He was a nice man. I would see him some nights sleeping on a bench. Sometimes his sleeping bag would be soaked by the rain and we would give him a new sleeping bag," he said.

They would also give him a large waterproof bag to keep the water off the sleeping bag and to keep the heat in, he said.

While on his nightly rounds helping rough sleepers, he also encountered the young man asleep on open ground with others near a car park at the back of the Eye and Ear Hospital. "I remember counting 13 tents one night last October between Leeson Street Bridge and Mount Street Bridge. By the next night they had all been cleared away," he said.

Anthony Flynn, co-founder of the Inner City Helping Homeless charity, said the large numbers of people sleeping rough in Dublin was a sign of a terrible failure of Ireland's housing policies.

"Ireland compares very badly with some other countries when it comes to housing the homeless. Hostels are not the answer to the homeless problem. Houses are the answer," he said.

Hostels did not meet the needs of many homeless people.

The policy that obliged people to leave early in the morning and refusing to allow them back until night-time was "a vicious merry-go-round", he said.

Sunday Independent