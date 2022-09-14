A bereft King Charles doesn’t have the luxury of grief for his ‘darling Mama’ as duty calls

When it comes to pinpointing the differences in culture between the Irish and the British, the grieving process is often at the top of the list.

Here, the death and the funeral process meld seamlessly and intensely together into a brief period.

Over the course of around three days, usually, all the sorrow of grief and the pain of departure is enmeshed in a huge coming together of all those who knew that person, no matter what status the departed may have held, along with a fevered frenzy to organise the funeral, find the appropriate readings and print the mass booklets.

In the meantime, normal life is suspended. Conversation is endless as anecdotes are exchanged, while mourners keep vigil, barely sleep, and are sustained primarily by sandwiches, cake and cups of tea.

We come out of this period exhausted, drained and filled with sorrow, in no doubt that our lives are altered forever.

The British approach puzzles us deeply. The average time required to organise a personal funeral in the UK was reported in parliament in 2016 as being around 15 days – but it might take longer, sometimes even weeks.

Official funerals, held for royalty and other prominent figures, are typically held within a week of the dignitary passing – but by Irish standards, even that is an age.

In the meantime, grief continues, but, from our own viewpoint, appears inert and helplessly suspended in amber until the appropriate time. Sometimes, the mourners are even expected to work during this time – and the monarchy are not exempt.

In the days leading up to Queen Elizabeth’s death, Charles and his wife, Camilla, had been in Scotland and he was said to have been making regular morning visits to see his mother as she continued to struggle with her mobility.

He was by her bedside with his sister, Princess Anne, when their mother passed away last Thursday. Instantly made king, a day later he had to take part in a filmed message from the blue drawing room at Buckingham Palace, where the queen had recorded her Christmas messages.

Having waited all his life for this moment, he was also bereft, with no time to ponder it, and barely a chance to even grieve. In the whirlwind, his new life of duty was already calling him.

Like anyone who has been recently bereaved, he looked exhausted and sorrowful in the moments after filming his touching tribute to his “darling Mama”, as seen in behind-the-scenes footage released by the British royal family.

On the desk at which he sat, was a picture of the queen – smiling broadly in a coat and hat of cornflower blue,

“To my darling Mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Papa, I want simply to say this: thank you, thank you,” he said, appearing to hold back tears.

“Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years.”

Her loss brought great sadness and a “sense of loss, beyond measure”, he said.

Swallowing hard, he steeled himself to pose for pictures after he wrapped up filming his first address as head of state. After the pictures were taken, his shoulders sagged.

“Am I done?” he asked quietly as he rose.

He smiled briefly as he thanked the staffers for their work, before walking away alone, his head hanging low.

His accession was the first time the ceremony had been televised, with the event at St James’s Palace in London followed by gun salutes, fanfare and declarations across the United Kingdom.

The meeting of the Accession Council was attended by Charles, his son and heir William – whose new title is Prince of Wales – and Camilla, queen consort, as well as a host of senior political and religious figures.

In London, he had been greeted by crowds calling, “God Save The King”, and completed his first walkabout and encounter with the public since his accession.

One woman leaned over to kiss his right hand and another kissed him on the cheek as he thanked people for their good wishes, shaking hands and accepting their condolences.

He also had his first audience with new British prime minister, Liz Truss. “The moment I’ve been dreading, as I know a lot of people have,” King Charles told Ms Truss of his mother’s death.

Bereft and filled with sad-ness though he may be, duty calls. The show must go on.