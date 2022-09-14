| 9.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

A bereft King Charles doesn’t have the luxury of grief for his ‘darling Mama’ as duty calls

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and British Prime Minister Liz Truss at the Service of Reflection for Queen Elizabeth at St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Expand
King Charles meets President Michael D Higgins at St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast yesterday. Photo: Liam McBurney Expand
King Charles and Camilla accept a message of condolence by the Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly, Alex Maskey, at Hillsborough Castle. Photo: Niall Carson Expand

Close

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and British Prime Minister Liz Truss at the Service of Reflection for Queen Elizabeth at St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and British Prime Minister Liz Truss at the Service of Reflection for Queen Elizabeth at St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA

King Charles meets President Michael D Higgins at St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast yesterday. Photo: Liam McBurney

King Charles meets President Michael D Higgins at St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast yesterday. Photo: Liam McBurney

King Charles and Camilla accept a message of condolence by the Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly, Alex Maskey, at Hillsborough Castle. Photo: Niall Carson

King Charles and Camilla accept a message of condolence by the Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly, Alex Maskey, at Hillsborough Castle. Photo: Niall Carson

/

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and British Prime Minister Liz Truss at the Service of Reflection for Queen Elizabeth at St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA

Nicola Anderson Twitter Email

When it comes to pinpointing the differences in culture between the Irish and the British, the grieving process is often at the top of the list.

Here, the death and the funeral process meld seamlessly and intensely together into a brief period.

Most Watched

Privacy