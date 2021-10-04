Cervical cancer campaigner Eileen Rushe has been remembered as a “beacon of strength and a beacon of hope” as she was laid to rest today.

Tribute was paid to the outstanding work of the mother-of-one (35) at a funeral mass at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in her home town of Termonfeckin, Co Louth.

Chief mourners included her son Séamus (14), her parents Jim and Mary and four siblings Siobháin, Darragh, Eoin and Terry.

The Irish Life worker passed away at St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, on September 28 surrounded by her family after a valiant battle with cancer.

Last March, she had received “heartfelt” apologies and an undisclosed sum from the HSE for failings in her care at Louth County Hospital.

She was diagnosed with stage three cancer in December 2018, despite being monitored for 18 months when a routine smear test found abnormal cells in 2017.

The cancer eventually spread to her spine and lungs, but she continued to campaign for the HPV vaccine and urge others to get tested via her blog ‘Cervical cancer is a B*tch’.

Parish priest Fr Paul Byrne led the funeral mass today and said that her campaigning work had saved countless lives, thanks to her enduring strength.

“Her desire to reach out on behalf of others, as an advocate for others, even in the midst of her own situation, her own pain and suffering, I think speaks volumes about that stubornness, about that life and about that love,” he said.

“It’s amazing that someone should be so giving in the midst of what they were experiencing.

"Amazing that that light became a voice for others, who maybe hadn’t the courage or the stubbornness, who hadn’t the ability to speak out. Eileen became that voice.

"She became a beacon of strength and a beacon of hope.”

He said her light will “continue to shine brightly for a long time to come and we are so grateful for that in the midst of this darkness”.

She had asked mourners not to wear black at her funeral. Dressed in a powder-blue full-length gown, her sister Siobháin recalled Eileen’s immense lust for life.

Various items were placed at the altar to represent her passions in life, including a baking tin, tomatoes to highlight her love of gardening, a dog collar, a photo album and a seashell, as she loved the beach and swimming.

Other items were her iPad, on which she wrote her “outstanding blog which in turn has helped save so many women’s lives”.

Her Mayoral award was also included as it highlighted her “giving nature and tireless fundraising work both locally and nationally”.

“My mother was never so proud,” Siobháin said.

She said Eileen’s son Séamus was a strong-willed, courageous young man who was her “biggest achievement and her greatest love”.

Shortly before her death, Eileen had bought the council house where she and her son had lived for over 10 years and shared so many happy memories.

“I have promised her, alongside my parents and family to mind him, but if truth be told, he minds me,” Siobháin said.

“He’s so kind and compassionate and in many ways, beyond his years for what he has gone through in his short 14.

"Séamus my love, no one should have to endure the journey you have.

"But you must know, you are Eileen’s biggest reason to fight. Be proud of yourself and never stop believing in yourself. Her hopes and dreams for you go further than the moon.”

After the funeral ceremony, which was attended by a large circle of family and friends, Eileen’s remains were brought on foot to the Holy Cross Cemetery in Termonfeckin for burial.

