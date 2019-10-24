A 'bad day for the region' as 820 jobs cut in biggest blow since Dell left

Enterprise Minister Heather Humphreys acknowledged that the job losses at Molex at Shannon in Co Clare and Novartis at Ringaskiddy, Co Cork, were a blow.

"There is no doubt about that - this is a bad day for Munster," she said as she visited Shannon where Molex has been based since 1971.

But she insisted she was not aware of any further large scale job losses looming nationwide - and she said employment prospects within the Irish economy remain positive.

"Two jobs losses (are) disappointing but nevertheless there are many job opportunities in this area," she said.

All 500 Molex jobs are to go by the end of 2020 - just weeks before the US electronics firm was to celebrate its 50th anniversary in Ireland.

The Molex jobs losses are the single largest employment blow to the mid-west since the closure of Dell a decade ago.

Ms Humphreys pointed out that the unemployment rate in the mid-west was 16pc 10 years ago compared to just 5.2pc today.

"I am absolutely convinced that there is a great future for this area," she said.

Her visit to Clare came as Novartis, one of Ireland's main pharmaceutical employers, confirmed it is to cut 320 jobs in Cork.

Novartis, which employs more than 1,000 people across Ireland, confirmed the job losses to staff at its main Ringaskiddy plant.

It has two major operations on the campus in Ringaskiddy - a pharmaceutical manufacturing plant and a joint services operation.

A third facility on Cork's Model Farm Road is no longer operated by the firm.

Novartis also has a Dublin- based shared services operation but this will be unaffected.

The cuts will involve 240 job losses within its manufacturing plant and a further 80 job losses in the shared services division.

The 80 job losses are expected to take place by 2020-2021. The 240 manufacturing jobs are set to be shed by 2021-2022. Workers acknowledged that they had expected bad news but were relieved to hear the Swiss firm will retain its Cork manufacturing presence.

Joe Barry, who has worked for Novartis for 18 years, said it has been a great employer.

"We knew things were coming down the line," he said.

"I work in the API (manufacturing section). It is kind of a global thing really - it is the way the pharmaceutical firms are going, smaller volume which is contracted out to whoever can do it cheaper.

"As you would expect, people are worried. A lot of people are there 25 years or more.

"We will have to wait and see what pans out. It could change - these things can change."

Mr Barry said staff are hopeful they will secure alternative employment given the strength of the local economy.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney, a Cork South Central TD for the Ringaskiddy area, expressed his shock.

"This news is a significant blow and very difficult for the highly skilled workers of Novartis and their families," he said.

"I have spoken to Minister Humpreys as well as the IDA to ensure all available supports from state agencies are now open to the staff affected by this Novartis announcement."

"The staff are highly skilled in the competitive pharmaceutical industry and the State agencies will use the three-year timeline laid out by Novartis to work with the company and the workers to protect employment."

It is estimated that Novartis's economic activity in Ireland is worth more than €250m to the domestic economy.

The last major round of job cuts occurred in Ringaskiddy when US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer reduced its production capacity in 2012-2013 with the loss of more than 200 jobs.

Cork is home to operations for some of the leading pharmaceutical firms in the world including Novartis, Johnson & Johnson, Eli Lilly and MSD.

Irish Independent