A Bad Bridget story: The Irish nanny and the child kidnapping case that gripped 1890s New York

It was a crime that gripped New York: the disappearance of a blonde, blue-eyed toddler and her nanny. The parents had waved them off on a walk around Central Park and it was only hours later, on receipt of an anonymous note, that they realised with horror that their only daughter had been taken.

The story was splashed across all the city’s newspapers in the spring of 1899. Police officers and detectives were pulled from other investigations. Photographs of the girl, Marion Clark, were circulated, as were sketches of her nanny, who went by the name Carrie Jones. She had told her employers she was from a small town in upstate New York.

Only she wasn’t.

The woman who called herself Carrie Jones was born in Co Mayo.

Her crime — kidnapping — was unusual. Most Irish women who got into trouble with the law in North America at that time were arrested for petty theft or crimes relating to drunkenness. So how did a young Irish woman end up involved in this sensational case in New York city? And why has her story been forgotten until now?

The anonymous note warned the parents not to contact the police or journalists, and to await further instructions. It was mysteriously signed ‘Three’. But by the time it arrived, the police had already been alerted and were scouring the city. Journalists also seized on the case, desperate to outdo each other and find the girl themselves.

Marion’s disappearance seemed a complete mystery; the family were comfortable but not wealthy enough to pay a large ransom, and they were unaware of anyone with a vendetta against them.

Potential sightings filled the newspapers and occupied police time. The anonymous note seemed to provide some clues, the use of shorthand and typing symbols suggesting a link to someone in publishing. Or could the kidnapping be an elaborate plot by a newspaper to sell stories, as some thought?

Lizzie Poole, who worked in publishing in New York, and who was thought to look like Carrie Jones, was linked to the case but denied involvement. A woman travelling by train found herself under suspicion when a passenger heard her say “Hush, Marion, hush!” to her crying infant. Policemen approached another woman after she and a child disembarked a train in Buffalo, New York. The exasperated woman revealed that a drunken man on board had convinced other passengers that her daughter resembled newspaper photographs of missing Marion. Marion’s father was summoned to identify a girl who hospital staff were convinced was the kidnapped child, only to find it was a false alarm. The New York Journal offered a reward for Marion’s safe return, as did other New York city residents.

Ten days after Marion was kidnapped, Mamie Conklin, who worked in her father’s store in a small rural village in the Ramapo Mountains in New York State, served a woman with a young child. She was convinced that the girl was Marion, as was the postmistress. The police detained the woman and child. Marion’s father was summoned again. This time it wasn’t a false alarm. The New York Journal, keen for the scoop, chartered a train to take the father and daughter home.

But the story didn’t end there; the woman who was arrested, and who called herself Jennie Wilson, looked nothing like Carrie Jones. Where was Carrie? And what was her role?

Carrie, it transpired, was still in New York city. Despite public fascination with the case, nobody seems to have recognised her. Following his wife’s arrest, Jennie Wilson’s husband, James, raced to New York city to warn Carrie that his wife had “queered it all”. He gave Carrie $10 and directed her to leave the city. He then returned to his imprisoned wife and had the police place him in custody alongside her. Carrie travelled to relatives in Summit, New York, and it was there that she was arrested a few days later.

At her trial, Carrie claimed that although the ‘Three’ in the anonymous note to Marion’s parents included her, Jennie and James Wilson were the masterminds. They had conjured up the idea as a means of making easy money, and had placed the newspaper advertisement with kidnapping in mind. For her part in the deception, Carrie was to get a share of the ransom.

The scheme had gone badly wrong from the outset. Jennie and James Wilson had planned to hold the child until the ransom was paid, not expecting that the parents would go the police nor that a media frenzy would follow.

All three were found guilty. James was sentenced to 14 years and ten months in prison, while his wife Jennie got 12 years and ten months. Although Carrie was the one who had deceived Marion’s parents, she emerged with the shortest sentence; four years. A journalist reporting on the case judged it “incredible that this girl, hardly more than a child, had lent a hand in one of the most desperate acts ever committed in New York”.

Carrie Jones is one of the many women that feature in our new book, Bad Bridget: Crime, Mayhem and the Lives of Irish Emigrant Women. We started our research in 2015 after we realised how little was known about the experiences of the girls and women who left Ireland for North America — many of them called Bridget, hence the project’s name.

Irish female emigration has, in many ways, been overshadowed by the focus on male migration. Many of the girls and women who feature in our book have also been forgotten or ignored for decades because they didn’t fit the narrative of the successful Irish immigrant. They were not the dutiful daughters sending back money to their relatives at home, nor the hard-working, chaste and moral women that Irish America could boast about.

There is a growing realisation that we need to look at all aspects of our history, even when it challenges our preconceptions. Reports on mother-and-baby homes and Magdalene asylums have taught us the importance of acknowledging difficult or uncomfortable histories, particularly those relating to women. The Bad Bridget story helps us to understand the struggles that many girls and women faced in both Ireland and North America in the 19th and 20th centuries and to recognise how societal attitudes and intolerance could shape dangerous decisions.

We found the stories of thousands of criminal and deviant Irish girls and women in reports from North American courtrooms, prisons and other institutions. The figures are startling. In New York in the 1860s, for example, Irish women made up 86pc of the female prison population.

Some of the acts for which they were arrested and incarcerated would not even be considered crimes today. But we also tell the stories of Irish women who were career criminals: expert thieves and mistresses of disguise. Little Annie Reilly was so called because she presented herself as an innocent young woman. Her strategy was to secure a job as a domestic servant, gain the trust of the family, then flee with their valuables. She was involved in a game of cat-and-mouse with the police for years. Sometimes they caught her but more often she outwitted them. In one amusing incident, Annie convinced a police officer to carry her bag of stolen goods to the train station for her, so taken in was he by her innocent demeanour.

Irish-born murderers, like the serial killer Lizzie Halliday (the first woman in the US to be sentenced to death by the electric chair) or the serial poisoner Sarah Jane Robinson proved morbidly fascinating to the public at the time. Accounts of their court appearances included graphic details of their crimes as well as lurid commentary on their physical appearance and mannerisms. Speculation about their motivations filled newspaper columns.

Brushes with the law could be directly related to poverty and hardship. Staff employed by child-protection agencies and welfare charities described in their notes the desperate poverty that many Irish families experienced abroad. Irish mother Mary O’Brien’s Massachusetts home was condemned as “indescribably filthy”’, while the clothing that Annie Black and her children wore was vividly described as being “stiff with dirt”. At the other extreme, Maud Merrill, a sex worker, lived in a “gloriously furnished” New York house replete with paintings and velvet-carpeted floors.

While difficult circumstances could motivate crimes, greed or a desire for personal gain is also evident in some cases. Mary Farmer killed her neighbour and hid her body in a trunk because she wanted to live in her house. Another Irish criminal, Laura Wilson had a penchant for smoking cigarettes and drinking alcohol while sneaking around other people’s homes. She did not break in out of any financial need, but to acquire the latest fashions. She would walk out of the properties wearing the stolen clothing and accessories, leaving her own behind. When she was arrested, even the glasses she was wearing were determined to have been stolen.

And like Carrie Jones, many Irish girls and women worked as domestic servants or childminders in North America. Those who moved in with their employers usually received wages as well as food and accommodation. The Carrie Jones case reveals how these jobs could be secured: Carrie’s employers had responded to her newspaper advertisement and had hired her following an interview. They considered themselves very fortunate to have found such a mild-mannered and attentive childminder. And their daughter adored her. Carrie repeatedly promised to supply reference letters from former employers but never did. It was only when their daughter was kidnapped that the parents realised how remiss they had been and how little they really knew about the nanny.

Some of the stories point to tragedy and heartbreaking circumstances, or problems of addiction and mental ill-health. Others are more lighthearted and showcase Irish women’s survival strategies, their wit and ingenuity.

Alcohol permeates many Bad Bridget stories. The drunken escapades of gangs of Irish women on a Saturday night or their still-drunken interactions with judges in the courtroom were recounted in newspapers as entertainment for North American readers, often with more than a hint of stereotyping of the “drunken Irish”.

Irish women of different ages were regularly arrested together, charged with being drunk and disorderly. They were undoubtedly easy targets for the police. Many were caught up in a vicious cycle of arrest, court, prison and re-arrest. Some were heartbreakingly young, like ten-year-old Mary Watson, who already had nine previous convictions when she was admitted to Toronto Gaol in 1868 for being drunk. Others, like Margaret Hill, were still regularly arrested well into their eighties.

When given the opportunity, many Irish immigrants described how loneliness or grief had led them to addiction or overindulgence in alcohol. Catherine Anderson was imprisoned for drunkenness in Boston in 1915, her husband having just died. She was quite sanguine about her situation though, explaining: “Just as well — he never was any good.”

While some women were keen to engage with rehabilitation programmes, others embraced drinking as part of their identity. Toronto-based Eleanor David defiantly told the court that she intended to keep drinking whiskey as “long as there was a drop of Irish blood left in her body”.

The book tells the stories of these Irish female emigrants and many more whose lives expose the underbelly of immigrant life in North American cities. Some girls and women were the victims of poverty, discrimination and hardship. But other stories show flashes of defiance, determination and humour. The story of Bad Bridget, like the history of Irish emigration in general, is complex, messy and endlessly fascinating.

‘Bad Bridget: Crime, Mayhem and the Lives of Irish Emigrant Women’ by Elaine Farrell and Leanne McCormick is out now from Penguin Sandycove