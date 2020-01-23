A suspected case of the new killer Chinese corona­virus sparked concern among paramedics at a Dublin A&E, leading them to carry out a decontamination exercise, it emerged yesterday.

A suspected case of the new killer Chinese corona­virus sparked concern among paramedics at a Dublin A&E, leading them to carry out a decontamination exercise, it emerged yesterday.

A&Es on 'heightened alert' after suspected China coronavirus case leads to decontamination

The health scare emerged after ambulance staff brought the patient, who had a fever and had returned from China, to the A&E of the Mater Hospital on Tuesday.

A global alert is under way to halt the spread of the new virus, which originated in Wuhan, China.

It has since infected over 500 people including in Thailand, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan and Washington state in the US, killing 17.

The ambulance crew who brought the female patient to the Mater carried out a decontamination exercise as a precaution.

Dr Jack Lambert, a specialist in infectious diseases at the Mater, said the patient was assessed and did not have the virus and was not in isolation.

There was no need for the ambulance crew to implement the decontamination, he added.

It is understood that suspected cases have also presented to the A&E of St Vincent's Hospital.

Dr Lambert said emergency departments were on "heightened alert" for potential patients who might have the virus after returning from travel in China.

"We need to have a heightened awareness," he said.

It is necessary to take the travel history of patients and if they have suspected symptoms, which are similar to flu, they need to be isolated, he said.

Dr Lambert said emergency departments had been issued with guidance from the country's disease watchdog, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

This sets out the steps which should be taken in the management of a suspected case.

Spreading

"It is highly likely there will be cases of the coronavirus in Europe over the next month," he said.

It appears to be less lethal than the Sars infection, which also originated in China in 2002, he added.

It comes as hospital emergency services are already struggling here with overcrowding and the impact of the winter flu.

The new virus is spread like flu through coughs and sneezes.

Heathrow Airport in London has started channelling passengers from Wuhan through a separate section.

The HPSC in Dublin said it was closely monitoring the outbreak. It said symptoms include, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties and fever.

In more severe cases, the infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death.

The risk of it spreading has escalated due to the travel rush marking the Chinese New Year this weekend.

The Department of Foreign Affairs advised travellers to China to exercise a high degree of caution, but it did not ask them to change their plans.

Yesterday, China advised people to stop travelling in and out of the city of Wuhan.

The first case in the US was confirmed in a man in his 30s outside Seattle, Washington.

His condition is described as good and he is being closely monitored.

Irish Independent