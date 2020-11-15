A 90-year-old tonic, griping on the stairlift

Former BBC exec Helen O'Rahilly moved in with her elderly aunt during lockdown. Then she started tweeting. Now a book of her tweets has clocked up over a thousand sales in just one night. Here's how it all started

May 3, 2020

Aunt: I hear it's a Bank Holiday tomorrow.

Me: It is.

Aunt: I hate them.

Me: I know.

Aunt: Everyone goes out and your mother and I never went anywhere.

Me: So you've told me.

Aunt: Awful.

Me: Well, nobody is going anywhere now.

Aunt: Oh yes. Good!

#StairliftAscends

That's the May 3 entry in The Stairlift Ascends: Tweets from a Covid Cocoon, my new book that documents what went on between my 90-year-old aunt and me in our North County Dublin bubble. Since lockdown began, I'd been sending the odd tweet with these little snippets of chat to my 30,000 followers. The feedback was amazing but it's only in the last 10 days that the tweets have been turned into a book.

Here's how it all began.

The idea germinated about five years ago when I was still living in London and I wrote a sequence of anecdotes I called 'Ma and Me' on Facebook. I shared them with close friends only. The Ma, then in her late 80s, would call me every week and we'd have hilarious, bizarre and sometimes surreal conversations. When she died in 2019, I had the transcripts of those chats to remind me of those wonderful moments.

In fact, 2019 was my annus horribilis: apart from the death of my beloved Ma, a 19-year relationship had ended and the pro-Brexit vote was souring the country I'd called home for 30 years. I sold up, moved back to Ireland, to the Ma's house in North County Dublin to be precise, became a full-time carer to her sister, the Aunt, and started house-hunting here.

Then Covid-19 hit. Due to the Aunt's advanced age and my own high-risk status (I'd survived double pneumonia in 2016), we went into our cocoon by the coast.

With permission from the Aunt, I put up the occasional tweet using the #stairliftascends hashtag. Many of the Aunt's finest words came as her faithful stairlift took her upstairs to bed. Some tweets were comic, some poignant, some filled with frustration.

Let me say that the Aunt's faculties are fully functioning. She's the most feisty, fashion-conscious, svelte 90-year-old I've ever met. Browsing the fashion rails at Arnotts or Brown Thomas, followed by a cafe au lait and a raisin Danish pastry, is her idea of heaven.

She was an independent, house-owning, jet-setting woman from the 1960s onwards. A brilliant cook, she is also a gardener with an encyclopaedic knowledge of plants.

She looked after her own father, then sold up and moved to live with our family in 1979: an extension was built onto the house, complete with a state-of-the-art kitchen in which her cordon bleu skills were let loose. Her cousin in London would send over packets of pure Indian and other Asian spices so the Aunt could make the hottest beef Madras or a creamy chicken Korma, complete with home-made raita and crispy poppadoms. This was at a time in Ireland when 'a curry' meant an ersatz Vesta one imported from the UK.

My fondest memory of her cooking was when I'd go into the Aunt's living room to watch Dallas and she would produce a fabulous fresh cake, straight out of the oven. We'd eat slices during the ad breaks.

She was, in fact, almost like a second mother to me. I admired this woman who travelled far and wide every year: she was adventurous and ahead of her time.

My Ma and Aunt went on to live together for another 40 years, the two of them moving out to live by the sea, creating a beautiful garden and waiting for visits from my brother and me, both living in the UK.

I called the two of them 'the Chipmunks' as they kept up a rapid-fire banter as they went about their day. They'd honed the art of saying a lot with just a few words. The chatter never stopped. I'd fly to Dublin for a relaxing weekend and fly back to London, exhausted, with the Chipmunks' banter ringing in my ears.

Now I had to live with one of them, 24/7.

In our cocoon, I began to realise that small interactions, a few words, a turn of phrase began to take on bigger meanings. Our chats, banter, arguments, misunderstandings showed up the generational differences and displayed the cadences and candour of her era - and the impatience and frustration of mine.

April 21, 2020

Aunt: *calling loudly from sitting room*

Helen, can you help me?

Me: *drops everything, rushes to front room, expecting her to have fallen*

Aunt: The cat's on my lap, could you pour me a small Jameson?

Me:…

The reactions I got were instant: "That's my Aunt to a T!"; "That's how I'm told off and I'm 55!"

I'd hit a nerve with those who care for family members; those who love them but are often frustrated by the exhausting process of just taking care.

I'd never have posted to Twitter without the blessing of the Aunt Who Shall Not Be Named.

"I'm 90. What do I care?" she said when I first asked if I could I publish our grumbles, gripes and giggles. "Don't put up any photos of me," was her other demand.

We've sparred with each other, laughed, cried and survived so far. I've loved her for 55 years and though she drives me mad occasionally (as I do, her), she's been a tonic during this strange, dystopian year.

Even though I've now moved out to live in my own home, the stairlift still ascends every night. Long may it continue to do so.

The Stairlift Ascends by Helen O'Rahilly is published by O'Brien Press, €6.99 + P/P, and is available to pre-order now from www.obrien.ie - and will be in bookshops when they reopen

