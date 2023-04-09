A €26,000 ‘friendship’ trip to New Zealand among bills run up by Leinster House last year

A “friendship” trip to New Zealand costing €26 ,000, 20 fancy wallets with a combined price tag of €1,564, and two robotic cameras costing €12,200 each were among the bills at Leinster House last year.

Details of expenditure from the Oireachtas also reveal a spend of €1,085 on 20 pens and notebooks for gifts, €14,096 for swish new mobile phones for politicians, and €78 for a Pride rainbow flag.

The bills were part of more than €1.35m spent in parliament last year on overseas travel, new furniture, pest control, taxis for staff, gifts for visitors, and other miscellaneous items.

One of the most striking bills was expenditure of almost €23,000 in three separate transactions for flights to New Zealand last December for members of the “Oireachtas Ireland — New Zealand Parliamentary Friendship Group”. The trip also came with an accommodation bill of almost €3,000, according to a database of expenditure provided by the Oireachtas under FoI.

Just under €4,800 was spent on gifts, which included 20 wallets costing around €78 each, embossed notebooks and pens costing €54 a set, and “bookends” for the president of Portugal which came with a price tag of €119.

For official entertainment there was a bill of around €3,500 for a function at the Convention Centre in Dublin and another dinner for 18 that cost €672, with a set menu and 11 bottles of house wine provided.​

Pest control costs came to more than €41,000, which included a significant outlay on a special Exosex kit to deal with moth problems in Leinster House. Spending on the Exosex system, which causes moths to become attracted to their own sex to stop them reproducing, cost nearly €22,000, according to the records.

A variety of new furniture for the parliamentary complex cost almost €150,000, which included €10,651 for new office chairs, €8,815 for single person workstations, and €3,365 for three boat-shaped meeting tables.​

New high-tech equipment for Leinster House cost over €56,000, including a €24,417 outlay on two Panasonic robotic cameras for filming proceedings.

Spending on what is known as the direct purchase scheme — which allows TDs and Senators buy a new mobile phone every 18 months — came to €14,096. That covered the cost of 21 different purchases, with the majority at the maximum allowed level of €750.​

In overseas travel, other costly expeditions included €5,543 for a committee trip to Cairo and a variety of transatlantic flights costing in some cases up to €1,730.​

Nearly €50,000 was spent on the provision of taxis for staff, many of whom are forced to work late and unsocial hours, and often after public transport options are available. Individual trips cost as much as €172 for one journey during an international conference that did not finish until after 10pm.