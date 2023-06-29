A 12-hour ‘Riverdanceathon’ in aid of AsIAm kicks-off this morning

Riverdance is celebrating 25 years with a revamped show at the Gaiety this summer. Pic: Brian Lawless/PA

Riverdance performers along with budding Irish dancers are taking on a mammoth charity challenge in a of the autism charity AsIAm, at Dublin’s Gaiety Theatre today.

Kicking-off at 10am, the Riverdanceathon will see over 600 dancers, from 26 dance schools across Ireland, perform continuously for 12 hours.

Four of the dance schools are run by ex-Riverdancers.

Members of the Riverdance cast will join in to perform several numbers from the show, and bring it all to an end this evening.

Riverdancers will also be there throughout the day to encourage and work with younger dancers.

This evening some dance enthusiasts from the AsIAm network will have a chance to take part in the show, training with the troupe and joining the finale of this evening’s performance.

Each summer the Riverdance partners with a charity for its summer run and this year the show’s charity partner is AsIAm – Ireland’s National Autism Charity.

CEO of AsIAm, Ireland’s National Autism Charity, Adam Harris, said, “We are thrilled and deeply honoured to be chosen as the charity partner for Riverdance’s summer run at the Gaiety Theatre. This partnership is a brilliant opportunity to showcase the strength, talent, and inclusivity of the Autism community.

"The Riverdanceathon will not only be an important fundraiser for Autistic services but a powerful celebration of diversity and acceptance. We are grateful to Riverdance for their unwavering support and belief in our mission and a special thank you goes out to Sophia who showcased her brilliant dancing skills at the launch. Together, we will continue to create a more understanding and inclusive society for all Autistic individuals in Ireland and beyond.”

Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show returns to the Gaiety Theatre from June 15 to September 10.