9,720 waiting for bed in Irish hospitals in ‘worst August on record’

This month has been the worst August ever recorded for patients waiting to have access to a hospital bed since counting trolleys began, new figures show.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) Trolley Watch figures, 9,720 patients, including over 167 children, were admitted to a hospital without a bed this month. This is the highest figure for August since 2006, when the monitoring started.

University Hospital Limerick had the highest level of overcrowding, with 1,885 patients on trolleys this month. This is followed by Cork University Hospital, with 984 patients waiting. University Hospital Galway had 920 people waiting for a free bed this month.

Sligo University University Hospital and Letterkenny University Hospital had 737 and 539 patients waiting for beds respectively, according to the INMO figures.

New data also shows hospital overcrowding this August has increased compared to 9,603 patients on trolleys last August.

The INMO said the number of children on trolleys is escalating at a worrying rate, with over 167 children admitted to hospital without a bed throughout the month of August.

INMO general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said: "There’s no doubt this winter is going to continue the pattern of difficult and dangerous times in our hospitals.

"The summer period used to see an easing-off in overcrowding figures but this year numbers admitted to inappropriate spaces, trolleys and chairs have been alarmingly high too early in the season. The new so-called target of no more than 320 people on trolleys set by HSE was only achieved on five days this year.

"Last year was the previous record for August overcrowding, and the winter that followed was honestly beyond what we could have imagined. This August is somehow worse again, and our members are worried, for themselves, and for their patients, about what is in store for them over the coming months.”

Ms Ní Sheaghda said the ongoing increase shows the urgency of implementing safe staffing legislation.

"Medical evidence shows that spending more than six hours on a trolley is detrimental to a patient’s long-term health outcomes. In stark terms it increases the mortality rate by over 8pc,” she said.

"The INMO is of the view that this situation is not being met with the required urgency or focus required. The constant state of overcrowding in our hospitals is a leading cause of nurses and midwives intending to leave their current work areas and indeed the professions altogether."