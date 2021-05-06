€8m provided in funding to combat illegal dumping and littering during outdoor summer

More than €8m will be provided for litter prevention and tackling illegal dumping as Ireland prepares for an outdoor summer.

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan said this included an extra €5m in funding but he urged people to take responsibility for their own rubbish and to “leave no trace”.

As more people meet and socialise outdoors, there has been a surge in littering. Councils plan to install more bins and draft in additional staff to tackle the problem.

“I am providing this extra funding to support local authorities so we can all enjoy an outdoor summer in a pleasant environment,” Mr Ryan said.

“The funding will add more recycling and litter facilities to meet increased demand, but it’s also up to all of us to clean up our act when it comes to litter, and make a conscious effort to leave no trace.”

He said the 5km travel limit had changed people’s attitudes towards their local areas, with many noticing litter being dumped.

“I think what has happened in Covid is people are really aware of their local environment and their local green spots, their local parks and canals,” he told Newstalk’s Lunchtime Live programme.

“It is the summer to be out and have a good time, the likes of along our canals, along our rivers and along our coast, but to leave no trace behind, to pick up the litter and to help the councils work too.”

Mr Ryan also approved €225,000 in funding for An Taisce in support of an extended 2021 National Spring Clean programme, which will run through the summer months this year due to the effect Covid-19 has had on its normal timetable.

The latest results from the 2020 National Litter Pollution Monitoring System show cigarette butts, packaging litter, food litter and sweets-related litter to be the main sources of litter in Irish communities.

“The results show that despite increased reporting of incidents of littering and illegal dumping during the Covid lockdown, the situation on the ground improved during 2020. We need to ensure that this is replicated in 2021,” said Mr Ryan.

“There was an upsurge in the number of volunteers in 2020 who gave their time to contribute to making their communities litter free and we should not take their efforts for granted.

“I am determined that this positive community spirit is recognised and supported and I will continue to steer investment towards programmes aimed at tackling littering and illegal dumping in a collaborative manner.”