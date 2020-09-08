85pc of parents with a teenage children said that classes at home were ‘very’ or ‘quite’ challenging during lockdown - survey

Most parents with teenage children said that going through lessons at home during the lockdown was either “very” or “quite” challenging.

85pc of parents with a teenage child said classes at home were very or quite challenging, according to a survey from Irish childcare provider Sherpa Kids.

Nearly half of parents would avail of mental health support services for their child as they return to school after the lockdown, however the survey states that this figure rises to 82pc of parents who believe the restrictions have impacted their child’s mental health.

Read More

The provider partnered with Behaviour and Attitudes to carry out the survey among a total of 1,276 adults twice - once before the lockdown and the survey was repeated post lockdown in July.

64pc of respondents said they have found going through lessons and home-schooling "very challenging" or "quite challenging", and over 60pc said they struggled with time management.

These figures increased with the age of the parent's child.

“The majority of parents have found it challenging to home-school their children. Our experience tells us that while it is possible for parents to juggle teaching and professional duties, parents generally cannot devote time to both. This has created a tenser, more stressful home life,” said John Miles, Managing Director of Sherpa Kids.

“This manifests in the significant demand for mental health support services for returning schoolchildren, which most parents believe should come from the Government.

“Over the long-term, Covid-safe afterschool care can provide children with a socially rich environment that stimulates their creativity, skills learning, and physical health,” added Mr Miles.

More than two-thirds of parents said that the Government should be providing more mental health and wellbeing supports and assistance to children.

The survey also found that 80pc of all parents said that lockdown restrictions had impacted their child's routine and 67pc said it had an affect on their education.

Read More

Online Editors