€850,000 raised for Climb With Charlie ahead of Saturday’s Croagh Patrick challenge

The Climb With Charlie fundraiser has raised €850,000 so far ahead of the event which will see people hiking Mayo’s Croagh Patrick and other beauty spots around the country this weekend.

The fundraiser has been organised by the former RTÉ Journalist Charlie Bird who is suffering from motor neurone disease, and it has raised funds for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta House.

Tens of thousands of people are taking part in the 155 Climb with Charlie fundraising climbs all over Ireland on Saturday, with many of the nation’s best-known faces throwing their support behind the event.

Hundreds of people will also undertake climbs in the US, South Africa, Australia and Spain, arranging walks and runs across mountains, parkland and town squares.

RTÉ broadcaster Ryan Tubridy posted a message on Instagram this morning saying he is getting some ‘steps in’ before Saturday and he is ‘hoping’ for good weather.

Charlie and his group of family, friends and followers have been training this week ahead of their own fundraising climb this weekend on Croagh Patrick.

In a message posted on Twitter earlier today, Mr Bird said he is feeling "love” from people nationwide.

“We are just days away from Climb With Charlie on Saturday. We have already raised three quarters of a million euro. Every day I cry now. I have been told it is one of the symptoms of my MND. But much of the tears are because of the love I am feeling from everyone across the country,” he wrote.

Speaking during the week, Mr Bird said he is “overwhelmed” at how successful this campaign has been.

“It was initially supposed to be me, friends and family climbing Croagh Patrick. Since then, I have been blown away by the amazing generosity, support and kindness of people in Ireland and around the world,” he said.

He added: “I am truly humbled and inspired that so many thousands of people are taking part in Climb with Charlie events across the world. With the big day fast approaching I would urge everyone to donate what they can to support the amazing work the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta do on a daily basis.

“Donations can be made and you can find details of local fundraising climbs on our campaign page www.climbwithcharlie.ie. If you can’t physically take part in a climb or walk, even lighting a candle to show support would mean so much.”