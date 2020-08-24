The retirees decided to donate their adored rural escape (above) after both battling the coronavirus. Photo: Raffle Creator

An Irish couple who survived covid and are raffling their holiday home and donating all proceeds to frontline healthcare workers have sold over €800,000 in tickets.

With just four days to go the couple say they have blown away by the response to their extraordinary gesture of goodwill.

The retirees decided to donate their adored rural escape after both battling the coronavirus.

The cottage, nestled under the Ox Mountains and lying along the banks of the Yellow River, in Askillaun, Foxford, Co Mayo, could still be yours for just €10.

The couple, Patrick - a retired businessman - and Joan - a doctor –have remained anonymous, but say they have deeply touched by the interest in their cottage.

All of the funds raised by the raffle will go to non-professional hospital workers -porters, cleaners and kitchen staff- at the front line of the pandemic, who took the same risk as doctors and nurses.

Joan, who throughout her career, worked in Irish hospitals, explained why the couple came to the decision.

"Having seen what the virus was like with my husband, who is very lucky to be alive, I can only marvel at their strength and conviction.

"Having worked in hospitals most of my working life, I always thought the support staff should get more.

"They were always cheerful, hard-working and reliable and kept the hospital ticking over," she added.

"I admire them so much, turning in every day, knowing the risks that they were taking for themselves and their families.

"These are the people we are raffling the cottage for."

In March, the couple had been travelling in Mexico when they heard about the coronavirus pandemic and decided to return to Canada where they own a property.

Joan said their worst fears were confirmed when Patrick fell ill as they made their journey to Canada.

"Patrick developed a fever and a cough which became very harsh and prolonged.

"During the coughing spells, he became terrified and wondered if he would ever get any air into his lungs and felt that he was suffocating.

"It was very, very scary. His heart was racing and irregular. He was lucky. He tells everybody it was John Jameson who saved him."

Within days Joan also developed symptoms.

"I was very lucky as I just got a sore throat for two days and fatigue. Thankfully, I was able to look after Patrick.

"Now that we have recovered, we both feel lucky to be alive."

Patrick, who has spent upwards of ten hours a day answering emails and queries about the cottage over the past two months hopes the cottage is won by someone who will get joy out of it.

"It's a magical place. It's peaceful and relaxing, and I hope whoever gets it will experience the same kind of joy we did while there.

"People have bought tickets from all over the world.

"We were contacted by people in Burma, Japan, Hong Kong, Russia, America, France, Italy and the UK, "said Patrick.

"We had hoped to raise about €100,000 before the raffle on Friday (August 28th), but to have done this well is wonderful.

"And it has been hugely moving to hear from the workers themselves. We have received emails and good wishes from people all over Ireland."

Upon her recovery, Joan registered for the HSE's 'Be On-Call for Ireland' but due to the complexity of the process was forced to withdraw.

"As we were planning to return to Ireland, I wondered how I could help others in the pandemic.

"I realised I would have to re-register with the Medical Council, get re-insured and get Garda clearance. As it was ten years since I had worked in a hospital, I would probably have to be re-educated also, so I withdrew," she said.

"I began to think about how else we could assist people in Ireland. We decided we had the cottage in Mayo and we could raffle it."

