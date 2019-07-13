8,000 speeding drivers got no penalty points

More than 8,000 motorists convicted of speeding over the past two-and-a-half years may not have received penalty points as they did not provide their licences to the court, new figures show.

More than 8,000 motorists convicted of speeding over the past two-and-a-half years may not have received penalty points as they did not provide their licences to the court, new figures show.

The figures, released by the Courts Service to Dublin Bay North TD Tommy Broughan, show that while 12,429 people were convicted of speeding between 2017 and May 2019, only 4,201 had their licence recorded for penalty points.

Lowest levels of speeding convictions were recorded in Co Mayo (7pc) and Co Kerry (11pc). The highest were Co Louth (30pc) and Co Wexford (28pc).

Drivers receive a written summons advising them of the requirement to present a driving licence to court. The Courts Service said that driving licence numbers are also recorded by gardaí at the roadside for offences where the vehicle is stopped.

Irish Independent