800-year-old medieval armour vest discovered in Co Longford shed

Amy Blaney

An 800-year-old chain mail armour vest used in medieval times has been discovered in Co Longford.

The vest, often referred to as a ‘hauberk’, is a type of armour made of small metal rings linked together to form a mesh.

The historic piece of armour lay in a Co Longford shed until this week when an eagle-eyed person attended an event at the Granard Knights and Conquests tourist attraction, and saw a replica of the vest on display. 

They informed the tourist attraction they had a similar object at home, and that it had been originally discovered at an unknown location in the county. 

The vest, which was coincidentally discovered during Heritage Week, will be transported to the National Museum of Ireland where it will be restored.

It is believed the vest dates back to approximately 1172 when the Normans arrived in Longford.

General Manager Bartle D’Arcy said the artefact was not discovered in Granard or at Granard Motte.

"We think it's related to the Motte because chain mail is expensive," he told RTE News.

"Yesterday I was in the National Museum and declared it an artefact because it's the property of the State and they're going to come and look after it for us."

He said to discover the vest in such good condition and intact is rare.

"We have the entire hauberk," said Mr D'Arcy who, when he first heard of the artefact, thought it would be just a fragment of chain mail.

"To have the original thing here is just beyond belief and particularly during Heritage Week,” he said.

