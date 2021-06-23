7.6m fewer hours worked per week due to Covid over past year

There were 7.6million fewer hours worked per week in Ireland over the past year due to the increase in unemployment and absences from work, latest figures show.

Analysis from the Central Statistics Office found that while people in employment fell by 5pc to 2,230,600 in the year to the first quarter of 2021, absences from work in one week- that was analysed were up by 48.5% to 309,500.

This meant there was a fall of 9.9% or 7.6 million hours worked per week to 68.7 million hours per week in Q1 2021.

The CSO said that at the end of March, the Covid-19 Adjusted Measure of Employment is estimated at 1,785,923, giving an employment rate of 52.0%, which rose to 1,921,085 or 56.1% by the end of May.

CSO statistician Jim Dalton said the pandemic continued to have an impact on the labour market.

“The Covid-19 pandemic is continuing to have a considerable impact on the Irish labour market and that impact was first felt at the end of Quarter 1 2020,” he said.

The CSO found the greatest rates of decrease in employment in specific sectors were in Accommodation and Food Services (-43.6% or -73,900), Other Services Activities (-29.8% or -34,700) which includes arts, sports, entertainment and cultural activities and administration and Support Services (-29.8% or -33,300). The Employment Rate for those aged 15-64 years was 65.6% in Q1 2021.

Mr Dalton said absences from work such as temporary layoffs, family leave and holidays, have had a significant impact on the total number of hours worked.

“While the numbers in employment fell by 5.0% in the year to Q1 2021, absences from work in the reference week were up by 48.5% to 309,500 and this resulted in a fall of 9.9% or 7.6 million fewer hours worked per week with 68.7 million hours being worked per week in Q1 2021,” Mr Dalton said, adding that impact on hours worked varied across the different economic sectors.

"The number of hours worked per week in several sectors in Q1 2021 such as Public Administration & Defence, Education and Information & Communications were above the Q1 2020 levels. However, absences as a share of employment were highest in other sectors such as Accommodation & Food Services, Other Service Activities (recreation and culture) and Construction and the hours worked in these sectors was significantly lower in Q1 2021 than the levels from a year earlier,” he said.

