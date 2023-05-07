74 social housing projects stalled due to construction cost inflation

The delivery of thousands of units could be delayed. Stock image — © PA

The Department of Housing has confirmed that it has received a request for additional finance to get the projects over the line.

However, the funding process can take several months – meaning the delivery of thousands of social housing units could be delayed.

The impacted projects are being financed by the Capital Advance Leasing Facility (CALF), which is available to Approved Housing Bodies to help them finance social housing, and the Housing Finance Agency.

Among the affected projects is a scheme to deliver 65 beds in Sandyford, south Dublin. The housing agency Respond is managing the project and it confirmed that work will recommence later this year, when new finance is in place.

"During the last 12 months, this Department has considered in the region of 74 CALF projects for reassessment due to increased cost inflation and analysis of that data is ongoing,” the Department of Housing said in a statement.

"The indications are that the average Capital cost increase is in the region of 6.5pc with the resulting input from the CALF fund on projects increasing by approximately 4.5pc.”

President of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Island, Kevin James, said it’s “not unexpected news”.

He said when inflation peaked last year, the society presented reports to the Oireachtas which warned that contractors who entered into fixed price contracts would be “caught by high inflation” and would “not be able to fulfil their obligations to complete the projects”.

“Hence the clients are going back in for additional funding,” he told RTÉ’s This Week programme.

“At this stage, I would hope that we're through the worst of it because I think that those particular projects were in a cycle where the Government had to intervene to look at splitting the costs and supporting contractors to complete projects on a 70/30 ratio.

“When I hear that there are approved housing bodies currently, at the moment in the markets, who’ve stopped a project due to having insufficient funding, that's very, very concerning for me.”

Including the project in Sandyford, Mr James said the delivery of up to 5,000 social housing units nationwide could be delayed.

He said for any project to be stopped at the construction phase it is “quite serious” and it could lead to “knock-on effects” such as increased project costs.

“The surety of getting those subcontractors and the main contractor back to site, they will be coming back at a more expensive rate. So, I think there's also a knock on effects for the client as well in terms of additional fees,” he said.

“So, when they're being asked to come back, you know at whatever stage, they may or may not be available, and I suspect there'll be some claims for delay and disruption and loss and expense being submitted by the supply chain back to the main contractor,” he added.

Mr James said the additional funding request is “paramount”, and the approval process “needs to be accelerated.