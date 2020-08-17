€7.3 million Lotto prize unclaimed as people urged to check their tickets

People living in Galway - or those enjoying a staycation there - are being urged to check their tickets after the Lotto jackpot of €7.3m was sold there.

A National Lottery spokesperson said it would reveal the name of the winning store in the coming days.

"With a jackpot win of this magnitude, it is important that we inform the winning retailer and, of course, to give the winning ticket holder the time and space they need to let this €7.3m win sink in."

Saturday night's draw produced more than 116,000 winners across the country "so we are encouraging everybody who bought a Lotto ticket to check them very carefully - particularly those who played in Co Galway", the spokesperson said.

The jackpot was close to being shared, as a ticket holder in Sligo was just one number short of winning the jackpot. This Sligo player bought their ticket in the Topaz Service Station in Grange, Co Sligo, and will receive a cool €65,136.

The winning Lotto numbers from the draw on Saturday night were: 03, 07, 18, 36, 40, 42, and the bonus number was 16.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that a bookshop in Bandon, Co Cork, sold a EuroMillions ticket worth €1m on Friday.

This lucky winner won the National Lottery's EuroMillions 'Ireland Only Raffle' draw, the second such special raffle events held last week, both of which were won in Co Cork.

The winning ticket of Friday's 'Ireland Only Raffle' was sold in Bandon Books Plus in Riverview Shopping Centre in the town.

Carmel Hayes, who manages Bandon Books Plus, said: "We're absolutely delighted with the news that the €1m ticket was sold here.

"It was St Patrick's Day two years ago when we sold our last major winner of a quarter of a million but to think that someone who bought a Lottery ticket in our store is now a millionaire, it's astounding."

