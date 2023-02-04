€700,000 worth of cocaine seized in Dublin area

Gardaí have seized cocaine with an estimated street value of approximately €700,000 and arrested one person.

It follows the interception of a vehicle in the Carpenterstown area of Dublin 15, on Friday.

The intelligence led operation was carried out by officers from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, supported by the Special Crime Task Force. A total of €2,900 in cash was also seized during the operation.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at Blanchardstown Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Gardaí said that investigations are ongoing.