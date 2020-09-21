65pc drop in number of Pandemic Unemployment Payment claimants since peak

There has been a 65pc drop in the number of people who are receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment since the peak on May 5th of this year, it has been confirmed.

206,341 people will receive their payment tomorrow, with the payments amounting to €61.3m.

598,000 received the payment on May 5th, but the number has steadily declined since, with a decrease of 3,600 in the last week from 209,941.

In the past seven days, 6,333 people have closed their claim for the Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

Some 4,568 people will be receiving their final payment tomorrow, September 22nd.

The largest age cohort returning to work is in the 35-44 group (1,146). This is followed by 1,007 in the 25-34 age category and 941 aged between 45 and 54.

This comes as the new rates of the payment come into effect this week.

The payment will now be paid in three different rates and which rate a recipient receives is related to their previous income.

If a person earned over €300 (gross) per week they will now receive €300 per week; if they earned between €200 and €300 (gross) per week they will get €250 per week and if they earned less than €200 (gross) per week, they will receive €203 per week.

This week the sector with the largest number of employees returning to work is accommodation and food service activities with 820 people going back to work, followed by wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles and the education sector with 625 and 529 people from the respective sectors returning to work.

Commenting on today’s numbers, Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys, T.D., said: “Throughout this pandemic, we have taken decisions that we never thought we would have to make. But underpinning our entire approach has been the need to save lives.

“The reduction in the number of people in receipt of PUP is welcome. However, it’s important to bear in mind that today’s figures do not reflect the decision taken last week to move Dublin to Level 3 of restrictions.”

Online Editors