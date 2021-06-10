64pc of Covid-19 cases in the last two weeks were in under-35 age group 

There are 398 new cases of Covid-19 with 70 people in hospital and 23 in intensive care units.

The new figures were revealed as it emerged that the Covid-19 virus is being "pushed" into unvaccinated groups here with 64pc of cases in the last two weeks in the under-35s, the HSE said today.

The fourteen day incidence has remained stable at 115 per 100,000 although daily cases are set to see an increase today after a weekend lag.

Meanwhile, St James's Hospital in Dublin reported no Covid-19 patients earlier today.

The highest fourteen day incidence is in Limerick at 411 per 100,000, followed by Donegal at 153.8 per 100,000 and Dublin at 150.1 per 100,000.

In Limerick, indoor gatherings and people visiting each others homes have contributed to the spread with cases emerging in extended families and different households.

HSE chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry said that as a result of vaccination just 1.8pc of cases in the last two weeks were in the 65 plus age group .

There was just one outbreak in a nursing home last week with two cases.

There were 39 outbreaks in workplaces involving 118 people and 56 in schools and childcare facilities including 261 people who tested positive.

Last week eight outbreaks were travel related with 29 cases.

Over 2m people have now received a first dose of vaccine and more than 688,000 are fully v accinated - these exclude GP vaccinations from May 14.

The proportion of people fully vaccinated in their 60s, most of whom are waiting for a second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine, is still at just 10pc.

This compares to 12pc of people in their 50s while 10pc of the 40-49 year age group are also fully vaccinated.

The plan is to vaccinate 250,000 to 270,000 people this week, the HSE's weekly briefing was told.

Next week it will be 270,000 to 290,000 with the hope that the second half of June will see an improvement in supplies of Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccine deliveries, said HSE chief executive Paul Reid.

The HSE is still battling to recover from the cyber attack, and hospitals are seeing a big rise in patients attending emergency departments.

HSE executive Ann O' Connor said this is partly due to GPs not having access to enough diagnostics and patients are being referred to emergency departments in the hope of getting an investigation.

The pace of the progress in restoring systems has slowed with significant problems in endoscopy services.