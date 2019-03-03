Over 800 cannabis plants worth an estimated €640,000 were seized from a cultivation unit in Dublin yesterday.

€640k worth of drugs seized and nine arrested after grow house discovered in Dublin

The unit was discovered in a commercial premise in the north inner city area during an intelligence led operation targeting an “organised crime group involved in the supply of controlled drugs,” said Gardaí.

The cannabis plants were in various stages of growth.

Four people were arrested at the scene.

Five further arrests were made in Wexford where Gardaí from the South Eastern Region and the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau also carried out searches.

Nine people are currently detained in Dublin and Wexford by Gardaí, including a man and a woman from Ireland, one UK male, and six Portuguese males. Those arrested ranged from 17 to 45 years of age.

The plants discovered. Photo: Gardai

The investigation is ongoing.

