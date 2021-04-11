€60,000 seized and two arrested on suspicion of money laundering in garda operation targeting major drugs gang

Detectives have seized €60,000 in cash and arrested two men on suspicion of money laundering as part of an operation targeting one of the country’s biggest drug gangs.

In a series of raids yesterday across two counties gardaí searched 10 properties, including private homes and businesses in an offensive against the gang.

The crime group are led by associates of drug dealer Sean Dunne who disappeared in Spain in 2004 and is presumed murdered.

Dunne, originally from Coolock, was a well-known criminal who was targeted by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) before he went missing in Alicante.

At the time the CAB sought €4m from him after assessing him for unpaid taxes on his income since the mid-1990s and identified 13 properties owned by him.

Close associates of Dunne, who now run one of the country’s largest drugs networks between Meath and north Dublin, were the target of the raids.

As part of the investigation a number of properties in Duleek and Trim as well as Dublin were searched.

During the raids around €60,000 in cash was discovered along with 1kg of cannabis with an estimated street value of €20,000.

Four high-end vehicles were also seized along with high-value jewellery and other property.

Two men were arrested during the searches and are currently being held at separate garda stations.

One of the men being quizzed is believed to be a low-level associate of the crime gang and is originally from the Cabra area.

The other suspect in custody is aged in his 50s and is understood to be closely linked to senior figures within the drugs gang.

They are being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act and can be detained for a period of up to 24 hours.

Detectives are questioning the men on suspicion of money laundering at Ashbourne garda station in Meath and Ballymun garda station in the capital.

Gardaí announced details of the searches last night saying it targeted persons suspected to be involved in organised crime.

The investigation involved members of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the CAB.

They were assisted by the Garda Dog Unit and the Stolen Motor Vehicle Unit.

The operation is just the latest targeting the Meath-based crime gang who have been hit with several multi-million drug seizures in recent years.

Online Editors