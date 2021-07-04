562 new cases of Covid-19 – highest since May 1st

The Department of Health has reported 562 cases of Covid-19 this afternoon, the highest recorded since May 1.

There are 48 people in hospitals, 14 of which are in ICU.

There are now over 4.3 million doses of the vaccine administered, while 68pc of adults are partially vaccinated, and 48pc are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, around 120,000 doses of the single shot Janssen vaccine are due to be distributed this week as pharmacies being administering the vaccine to the 18-34 age cohort.

From Monday, around 750 pharmacies across the country will be able to administer the single dose vaccine to the younger age cohort to speed up the roll-out amid rising concerns over the Delta variant.

Chief Executive of the HSE Paul Reid said today that pharmacies will play a “key role” in the vaccine roll-out over the coming weeks, and expects the adult population to be “fully vaccinated” by the end of August, end of September.

The roll-out will be aided by an extra one million unwanted vaccines purchased from Romania which will vaccinate for 12 or 13 pc of adult population, said Mr. Reid.