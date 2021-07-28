55,000 people without water in Kerry, with some supplies not returning until tomorrow

Up to 55,000 people in Co Kerry are without water today due to a burst mains pipe, with water supplies not returning until tomorrow.

The burst occurred yesterday around 5pm on a section of water mains at Faugh, Muckross, Killarney, along the water mains from Lough Guitane Water Treatment Plant to Sheheree Reservoir.

The burst impacted water supply to homes and businesses in Killarney, Tralee, Castleisland, Firies, Farranfore, Castlemaine, Ballymacelligot, Fenit and surrounding areas.

The burst was repaired around 2am this morning and Irish Water say water supplies will return to some customers this evening, while others will not have water until tomorrow.

Irish Water said: “Dedicated water service crews were mobilised last night and the pipe was repaired in the early hours of this morning. Crews are working to gradually reintroduce water to the network.

“It is expected that water supply will begin to return to customers this evening and tonight, however some customers’ water supply will not return until tomorrow. Alternative water supplies for use by all customers impacted are being provided at the locations listed above.

“Irish Water has continued to prioritise water supply to hospitals, nursing homes and vaccination centres in the area.”

Alternative water supplies will be available to customers from mobile water tankers and bulk containers this evening in affected areas.

Anna Brosnan from Irish Water said: “Crews worked hard through the night to complete the repairs and are now continuing to carefully manage the return of water supply into the vast network impacted by this burst main.

“We understand the disruption unplanned outages can cause to customers and we appreciate your patience as we work to return the water supply to homes and businesses as quickly as possible.”