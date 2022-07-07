€55,000 for 10 days rent: Homeowners look to cash in on Ryder Cup in Limerick

Homeowners are set to make huge profits when the Ryder Cup comes to Limerick in 2027, with some looking to rent out their properties for up to €55,000.

More than 100 Irish properties are already being advertised on a golfing accommodation website.

The 10-day event at Adare Manor may be five years away, but this week’s JP McManus Pro-Am event held on the course attracted property owners seeking to capitalise on the town’s next major golf tournament.

Brian Higgins, director of Accommodation for The Event (accommodationfortheevent.com), which specialises in rentals for golfing events, said there has been “huge interest”.

At the end of last year, 11 properties were listed on its website for the prestigious golf event. This week, 102 homes are being advertised.

“The homeowners have the final say, but we recommend they try to keep it on a par – if not less – with the hotel industry,” Mr Higgins told the Irish Independent.

“Certain hotels will be charging €2,800 per room per night and that is just for two people.

“In a lot of ways, renting a home for a 10-day period for an event is quite an attractive package, especially for corporate groups.

“The vision of the company is to channel all the funds directly to a local family or homeowner without charging them commission.

“The attendees save up to 20pc by booking with the homeowner as they are not dealing with third-party agen- cy fees. When they pick up the phone, they’ll be put straight through to the property owner.”

Mr Higgins said some of the homes have already been snapped up, and he expects more will be added to the website in the coming months.

“We had a nice chap on to us about receiving an enquiry from a priest from the US who was booking for the Ryder Cup, so it’s nice to be able to help out with a negotiation and to help out families,” he said.

Houses in Limerick, Clare and Tipperary are being put up for rent.

A five-bedroom family home in Lisnagry, about 25km north-east of Adare Manor, is available for €55,000. The advert says free champagne, wine, beers and breakfast will be provided.

A four-bed property, also in Lisnagry, is being advertised for €50,000. The description states it comes with a “potential helicopter landing area (TBC) and is the ideal location for golfing enthusiasts”. ​​

Mr Higgins said he regularly checks the stats for the website, and suspects the JP McManus Pro-Am event will prove a huge driver of interest in the Ryder Cup.

“The hits were higher than they’ve ever been,” he said.

The pro-am event attracted some of the biggest names in golf as well as a host of celebrities.

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Graeme McDowell were some of the top golfers who took part.

Famous names from the worlds of showbusiness and sport included Hollywood stars Bill Murray and Jamie Dornan, pop star Niall Horan, Westlife’s Shane Filan and Kian Egan, former Chelsea soccer captain John Terry and former football manager Harry Redknapp.

Around 300,000 people are expected to visit Ireland for the Ryder Cup, which starts on September 29, 2027.