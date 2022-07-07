| 15°C Dublin

€55,000 for 10 days rent: Homeowners look to cash in on Ryder Cup in Limerick

Three-time Open winner Tiger Woods hits his tee shot on the 16th hole during day one of the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor Golf Club, Co Limerick, on Monday. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand

Three-time Open winner Tiger Woods hits his tee shot on the 16th hole during day one of the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor Golf Club, Co Limerick, on Monday. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Amy Molloy Twitter Email

Homeowners are set to make huge profits when the Ryder Cup comes to Limerick in 2027, with some looking to rent out their properties for up to €55,000.

More than 100 Irish properties are already being advertised on a golfing accommodation website.

