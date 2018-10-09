53 Conor McGregor fans were prevented from leaving Dublin Airport to attend Las Vegas defeat

A TOTAL of 53 people who had paid to fly to Las Vegas for last weekend’s Conor McGregor fight were not allowed to travel to the US after arriving at Dublin Airport, the Herald can reveal.

While it has been reported that some of these people do not have criminal convictions, others have serious form and close links to the Kinahan cartel.

There were chaotic scenes

in the early hours of Sunday morning after McGregor’s loss, with a number of Irish fans

being severely beaten by supporters of his Russian conqueror, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Three men from the Russian fighter’s team entered the octagon and attacked McGregor following the bout.

However, more than 50 people – mostly men and mostly from the Greater Dublin Area – were not allowed to travel to the so-called Sin City, in the western US state of Nevada, to see the action for themselves.

“There will be lots more of this in the future – very good co-operation between gardai and their colleagues in the US,” a source said last night.

Among those turned back from travelling to Las Vegas was McGregor’s brother-in-law Mark Elliot (41), who is married to the star’s sister Aoife.

Mr Elliot previously served a three-year jail sentence for cannabis dealing and was not allowed to board a Friday evening flight.

American officials in Dublin also refused entry to a number of criminals who had failed to disclose their convictions and other details on their Electronic System for Travel Authorisation (Esta) applications for the US.

Dublin Airport operates a US pre-clearance facility at Terminal 2, and the vast majority of people who were refused entry were denied at this stage.

However, it is understood that some of those not included in the 53 were sent home on the next available flight after arriving in the US. It has previously been revealed that McGregor’s pals, Crumlin criminals Jonathan and Andrew Murray, who have almost 70 previous convictions between them, were also refused permission to travel to the US.

Jonathan Murray later raged online about being prevented from travelling in a foul-mouthed rant and then shared a photo of McGregor’s new Proper No 12 whiskey.

The Murrays are childhood friends of the global superstar and have become a high-profile part of the controversial fighter’s extended entourage.

It has also been revealed that a senior member of the west Dublin heroin dealing gang known as ‘The Family’ was also prevented from travelling at Dublin Airport and later handed over €10,000 in cash to customs officers before heading back to his Clondalkin home.

Meanwhile, McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh broke his silence on Sunday morning’s events, telling the Joe Rogan podcast that he hopes the

Nevada State Atheltic Commission are “lenient” on Khabib.

Coach Kavanagh said he didn’t think Khabib’s actions were justified adding that he felt “it wasn’t that big a deal to me what Khabib did, it just really wasn’t”.

The mixed martial arts instructor did admit he found it hard to hard understand why members of Khabib’s team attacked Crumlin man McGregor in the Octagon, saying: “Actually, in the cage, where your man went in and hit him [Conor] from behind, I can’t understand that.”

