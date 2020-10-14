€50m allocation for new drugs 'a game-changer for patients'

Patients with illnesses like cancer should have more access to new drugs following yesterday's Budget pledge.

The allocation of €50m for new medicines next year "is a game-changer" for patients with serious medical conditions, according to the Irish Pharmaceutical Healthcare Association (IPHA) which represents the originator biopharmaceutical industry.

The funding means doctors treating tens of thousands of patients for serious diseases such as breast, prostate and lung cancer, chronic leukaemia, Parkinson's, melanoma and severe skin diseases will have more than 50 new medicines available to them - some already approved by the HSE and many more in the pipeline for 2021.

Many of these have already been recommended for reimbursement by the HSE's Drugs Group, with a further growing pipeline of innovative treatments going through formal assessment.

The move should catalyse "close collaboration" between the State and the industry on a new multi-year supply agreement that works for patients, industry and the State, said spokesman Bernard Mallee.

"The €50m in funding that the Budget sets aside for new medicines next year is a game-changer for Irish patients," said Paul Reid, president of the IPHA.

"It means patients will have a greater range of breakthrough treatment options available to them for serious medical conditions - and faster.

"The move is a clear statement that the current Government values medicines innovation - its potential transformational impact on improved healthcare outcomes and the role it plays in driving economic growth and jobs across the regions."

