50,000 Ryanair passengers face travel disruption as the airline has been forced to cancel a further 300 flights later this month.

50,000 Ryanair passengers face travel disruption as the airline has been forced to cancel a further 300 flights later this month.

50,000 Ryanair passengers to face travel disruption as up to 300 flights cancelled

Customers travelling to and from Spain, Portugal and Belgium next Wednesday (25th) and Thursday (26th) have been affected.

The airline was forced into the cancellations after receiving notification of strike action by some of their cabin crew based in the three countries.

The move will affect around 12pc of the airline's total passenger numbers over the two days.

Over the two days, 200 of 830 flights to/from Spain will be affected (24pc), 50 of 180 flights to/from Portugal (27pc) and 50 of 160 flights to/from Belgium (31pc).

The airline has said it has drafted extra customer service staff to help re-accommodate or refund passengers over the coming days.

All affected passengers have already been notified of disruption, those travelling to or from the affected countries who have not received communication from the airline should check-in for their flight as normal.

Ryanair's Kenny Jacobs said:

"Ryanair sincerely apologises to our customers for these disruptions which we have done our utmost to avoid."

He added the airline believes the "strikes are entirely unjustified and will achieve nothing other than to disrupt family holidays."

Online Editors