5,000 landowners to be paid thousands of euro to not fight plans for greenways

Farmers and other landowners are to be paid thousands of euro not to fight the purchase of their land for greenways.

The deal means the State will not have to use compulsory purchase orders (CPOs) for thousands of strips of land and access points needed for cycle routes across the country.

Landowners will get an upfront “sustainability payment” as a goodwill gesture for signing a voluntary land acquisition agreement at the early stage of planning.

A separate price for their land will be worked out by a local arbitration committee once the route is approved and a second sustainability payment will be made when the greenway is complete.

Total sustainability payments will start at €6,750 for the smallest pieces of land of up to 100 metres in length.

Payments of €12,000 will be made in respect of parcels 100 to 250 metres long, €17,250 for 250 to 400 metres and €22,500 for 400 to 500 metres.

Longer pieces will be eligible for €3,250 plus €35 for every metre. Payments for the land will be made separately and depend on local factors.

Most payments are expected to fall into the first two bands.

An estimated 5,000 landowners can expect to be asked to take part in the scheme as the Government rolls out plans for 26 greenways over the next several years.

The agreement has been drawn up with state bodies including the Department of Transport, Transport Infrastructure Ireland, Fáilte Ireland, local authorities, Sport Ireland and the Department of Rural and Community Development.

Farming bodies signed up to it are the Irish Farmers Association, the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association and the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association.

It comes after several years of negotiations and a bitter row over plans for a greenway in south Kerry that ended up in the High Court after some landowners challenged the CPO process.

A working group was set up by the Department of Transport to devise a “code of best practice for national and regional greenways” aimed at preventing further disputes.

Group chair Tom Considine announced agreement had been reached last night that would treat landowners fairly while smoothing the path for greenway development.

“It contains an innovative approach to land acquisition involving early engagement with landowners and property owners,” he said.

“The code of best practice will assist in the delivery of national and regional greenways in a smooth and timely manner ensuring that users can enjoy and experience the greenway in a safe and secure way.”

The proposed greenways make as much use as possible of publicly-owned land, but the south Kerry project involves almost 170 landowners and the Athlone-Galway proposal could require land from more than 300 individuals.