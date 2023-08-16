5,000 healthcare and social workers to take industrial action in September

Around 5,000 workers will take industrial action from September 11, including dieticians, physiotherapists and social workers. File photo: Getty

Fórsa union members working in eight health and social care professions (HSCP) are to commence industrial action due to a lack of clarity over career pathways.

Around 5,000 workers will take industrial action from September 11, including dieticians, physiotherapists and social workers.

The union ballot also covered workers in orthoptics, occupational therapy, podiatry, speech and language therapy and social care work across the HSE and section 38 organisation.

More than 93.5pc of union members polled voted in favour of taking industrial action.

Fórsa national secretary Linda Kelly said: “Our members have engaged in good faith discussions with their employer since 2018 to create meaningful career pathways within the named professions.

“It is clear from this ballot result that members believe they employer’s approach to these discussions fall far short of what is required.”

A Fórsa statement said the industrial action will come after nearly five years “without the implementation of a career pathway review and no meaningful discussions on clinical specialism, advanced practise and management roles.”

It said the industrial action will likely include the withdrawal of co-operation with third-level student placement and a withdrawal of engagement across the breadth of change programmes within the HSE.

Ms Kelly said HSCP workers are a crucial group within the health service and central to the success of Sláintecare.

“Our members are committed, dedicated clinicians who simply want to be recognised for the vital role they have within the Irish Health Service.

“Given the growing level of vacancies within the HSCP cohort, the employer’s position is quite frankly bizarre,” she added.