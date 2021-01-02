€5,000 fines or prison for truckers who try to dodge post-Brexit customs checks

Message: Head of Revenue’s operations at Dublin Port, Tom Talbot, warned drivers yesterday not to skip the customs facilities. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Truckers who try to dodge new customs checks when travelling from Britain will be pursued by Revenue and face possible sanctions, including a €5,000 fine or prison time.

The warning came on a quiet first day for the new post-Brexit customs regime when very low traffic volumes into Dublin Port and Rosslare Europort were put down to the time of the year. Delays are expected at Irish ports as volumes increase in the coming days and weeks.

The Revenue advised that preparation by hauliers and logistics companies will minimise any such delays, while also warning of sanctions if drivers don’t attend customs facilities if asked to do so.

The head of Revenue’s operations at Dublin Port, Tom Talbot, said the clear message to drivers who are asked to call to customs facilities is that they must do so. He said: “Do not be tempted to skip the customs facilities... and go through the port.

“Revenue are there. We will know who has left the port without calling to customs. Where necessary in due course it will be followed up with sanctions.

“So please heed that message. If you get a call to customs do exactly that – call to customs.”

He said the sanctions, which are set out in legislation, can include fines and prison time.

Revenue later confirmed the law allows for €5,000 fines and/or 12 months’ imprisonment

Mr Talbot said: “We’d prefer to work with the trade and work with business, and where there’s a genuine error we’ll follow that up.

“Where there is non-compliance... Revenue will not be found wanting to apply those sanctions.”

A Revenue statement said over the course of the last two years, the agency has engaged extensively with businesses through “a wide range of initiatives” to assist them in preparing for Brexit.

It said the law provides for the penalties “in instances where, despite Revenue support for business getting things right and being compliant, a truck driver fails to comply with a ‘Call to Customs’ instruction or fails to remain at the relevant customs terminal until his or her goods are cleared.”

Mr Talbot said there were very low volumes of traffic as of lunchtime yesterday with just 20 vehicles on the first ferry that arrived in Dublin that morning. Some checks were done but drivers were able to leave the port in a matter of minutes.

According to Department of Agriculture official Hazel Sheridan, a number of horses being transported were checked to make sure they were in good health and welfare conditions were being complied with.

Mr Talbot said there will be delays in the coming weeks and “that’s the nature of Britain being outside of the European Union”.

He had a number of key messages to minimise those delays.

Drivers should check their customs channel about 30 minutes out before docking in the port. Mr Talbot said this is “vital” so they know where to go once they disembark. He said: “By doing so, we will be able to move the traffic through the port and out to the exit as quickly as possible. Drivers that get a green routing – they can exit the port immediately.”

He also said all those carrying goods to and from and through Britain must have made a customs declaration.

There were said to be “no concerns” based on yesterday’s experience at Dublin Port, however Mr Talbot added: “We’re well aware that this is an unusual day in terms of volume. But our systems are working. We’re ready for the increase in volume next week.”

Ferry company Stena Line reported six freight loads bound for Ireland were turned away at Holyhead in Wales as they didn’t have the correct references.

The ferry company urged hauliers to have valid Pre-Boarding Notification ready for check-in.

Stena Line said the majority of freight successfully accessed its ports on the first day post-Brexit

It added: “At present, freight volumes are markedly down on pre-Christmas/Brexit stockpiling levels, so it is too early to draw any conclusions.

“But we are happy with the way the new procedures are operating and remain cautiously optimistic that, as freight volumes begin to rise again, we will be able to ensure the continued free movement of goods.”

In Britain, roads in Kent were quiet as fears of huge lorry queues to Dover failed to materialise.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson claimed that leaving the EU offers the UK the chance to “transform our country”.

He said Brexit means it has “taken back control of our money, our laws and our waters”.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the EU should be ready to welcome her country back into the bloc. She said: “Scotland will be back soon, Europe. Keep the light on.”

French president Emmanuel Macron used his New Year’s message to say that while the UK remains a “friend and ally”, Brexit was born of a European malaise and “many lies and false promises”.

Irish Independent