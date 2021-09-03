5,000 deaths, 1.3m on income supports and property prices up 7pc – statistics show impact of Covid on Ireland

OVER 5,000 deaths were Covid-related, 1.3 million people were dependent on income supports and property prices shot up 7pc during the pandemic.

A snapshot of the impact of the deadly virus on society and the economy published today also reveals that households saved more than €10bn in the first three months this year.

This is more than four times the amount usually saved in this timeframe.

The analysis of our lives over a period of 18 months also reveals that the government spent an estimated €14bn that was directly related to the pandemic last year.

Of the 5,000 Covid-19 related deaths over the last 18 months, more than 1,000 happened in the first four weeks of this year.

House and apartment prices rose 6.9pc nationally in the year to June.

This compares with an increase of just over 5pc in the year to May and no change in the 12 months to June last year.

Almost a fifth of employers were directly supported by the government’s employment wage subsidy scheme in the second quarter of this year.

This stood at 76pc in the hospitality and food services industry.

“Covid-19 has sent shockwaves around the world and its effects have been felt in every aspect of life in Ireland,” said the Central Statistics Office in a statement.

It said it created innovative products including anonymised mobile phone data in its Staying Local Indicator series and using RIP.ie to map deaths.

“As a result of these new approaches to statistical production, we know that the number of passengers travelling through our main airports in July 2021 was 61pc higher than in July 2020,” it said.

However, the number of people travelling to and from this country is 82pc lower than the same month in pre-pandemic 2019.

In the week beginning July 25, the total number of bus journeys was 51pc of those taken in early March last year before restrictions were imposed.

“We know that the number of deaths increased by 890 or 10.3pc from 8,674 to 9,564 in the first quarter of this year compared to the same period in 2020,” it said.

“There were 1,846 deaths due to Covid-19, accounting for almost one-fifth or around 19pc of all deaths in the first three months of the year, of which 995 were male and 851 were female.”

Almost 17pc of women said they felt lonely all or most of the time in February this year, compared to 9pc of men, according to the CSO.

Almost half of those in a survey who had a child in fifth or sixth year in secondary school said enforced school closures had a major negative impact on their child’s learning.

Adults were spending an average of 52 minutes a day helping primary school children with schoolwork when schools stayed closed after Christmas last year.

However, in November last year, 45pc of people said something in their lives had changed for the better since the onset of the crisis.

Almost 30pc reported having more quality time with the people they live with, while 19pc said their finances improved.

Government revenue was €3.6bn lower than in 2019 largely due to the restrictions in place over the course of the year.

The main driver of the decline was indirect taxes – reduced VAT receipts and a waiver of commercial rates led to a reduction of €3.3bn.

Before the pandemic hit, the highest number of people in employment was in the final quarter of 2019. At that time, there were more than 2.36 million people at work and the unemployment rate was 4.5pc.

The public health measures rolled out in March last year to stem the spread of the virus pushed unemployed to a peak of 31.5pc.

It fell back to just under 16pc last September, before rising with restrictions to 27pc in the New Year. It now stands at 12.4pc.

Tourism, hospitality and food service, retail and construction were the worst hit sectors and younger, lower skilled and part time workers were most likely to be laid off.

The percentage of businesses with staff on Covid-19 income support peaked in April last year at more than 57pc, while the low point was in September at over 30pc.

Accommodation and food services was the hardest hit sector, with 90pc of firms having to close at some point.

The proportion of retail sales conducted online in Irish registered companies grew from an average of 3.3pc in 2019 to reach its highest level of 15.3pc in April last year. As retail outlets reopened, online transactions fell and in July this year accounted for 4.6pc of all sales.

People bought 29,000 fewer cars in 2020 compared to 2019.

The combined number of new electric and hybrid cars licensed last year was just under 16pc greater than those licensed in 2019.

This trend has continued with electric and hybrid cars accounting for more than 32pc of all new cars purchased in the first seven months of this year.

Car traffic volumes are now at 87pc of July 2019 levels in the Dublin area and 90pc of July 2019 levels in regional locations.

There has been a rebound in new dwelling completions to pre-Covid levels, with apartments accounting for than a quarter of completions in the second quarter this year.

There were 5,021 new dwelling completions in the second quarter of this year.

This is 55pc greater than the 3,229 completions in the second quarter of last year and 4.6pc greater than the 4,802 completions in the second quarter of 2019.