500 families homeless for over a year

Some 505 homeless families have been in emergency accommodation for more than a year, according to new figures.

Data released by the Dublin Regional Homeless Executive (DRHE) detailed that of that figure, a staggering 144 families are accessing hotels and B&Bs for more than two years.

The data was taken on December 31, 2018 with 1,233 families in emergency accommodation in total.

Fr Peter McVerry described the situation as a "disgrace" and said "it's extremely damaging for the family and for the children, and the longer their homelessness goes on, the more damaging it is, the more difficult it will be for the children to recover".

