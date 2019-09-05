50 sandwich boards seized from Dublin businesses in council crackdown

Fifty sandwich boards have been seized from Dublin businesses in the first few days of the city council’s crackdown on unlicenced advertising signs.

Only four businesses have paid the €100 fee to reclaim their boards and there are still no valid applications to licence the structures.

The council’s new regulations came into effect on Monday, requiring businesses to pay an annual fee of €630 to erect a sandwich board on the public footpath.

Boards were already prohibited in Grafton Street and O’Connell Street and the ban now extends to areas of architectural importance but elsewhere they have proliferated, leading to complaints about cluttering of the city’s footpaths.

But the move has proved unpopular with traders, just five of whom have made formal applications to retain their boards. All five applications were returned as incomplete.

Dublin City Council said since in the weeks before the regulations came into effect, all city centre businesses and those in some suburban villages were inspected and given information leaflets.

In addition, during the five days leading up to the deadline, 162 businesses with advertising boards were inspected and given warnings to get their house in order.

Despite this, 46 businesses visited since Monday were found in breach of the regulations and 50 of their boards were removed.

However, the council said the regulations were having an effect.

"Since the 1st of September there has been a significant reduction in the number of ad boards on the public road and footpaths," it said.

Online Editors