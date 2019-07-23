At least 50 gardai, many armed and undercover, will be deployed this morning for the funeral of John Hutch, the older brother of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch.

50 armed but ‘discreet’ gardai sent to funeral of The Monk’s brother

There was still no sign last night of The Monk, who gardai want to question about the Regency Hotel bloodbath and who was considered “very close” to his older brother.

“This will be as discreet a police operation as possible in the circumstances,” a senior source said last night.

“No intelligence has come in that this funeral will be attacked and neither is there any intelligence that Gerry Hutch will return home.

“However, this does not mean that a major policing operation is not going to take place, and every eventuality will be accounted for.”

The Herald can also reveal that while gardai do not know where The Monk (56) is, they believe he was in Northern Ireland recently as well as in Amsterdam and Lanzarote.

John Hutch (66), who had no involvement in crime, will be buried today alongside his murdered son Gareth, who was gunned down as part of the Hutch-Kinahan feud in 2016.

He had been under severe stress due to being a constant target of the Kinahan cartel and was recently banned from the road for drink-driving.

Mr Hutch fell down the stairs at his home in the Drumalee estate last Tuesday.

It is believed he suffered massive head injuries in the accident.

His life had been under threat and his home had been protected by gardai since the escalation of the feud, which has also claimed the life of his brother Eddie and nephews Gary and Derek.

His removal will take place tomorrow to the Church of the Holy Family on Aughrim Street for his funeral at 11.30am and there will be a Garda presence.

