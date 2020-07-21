€49.5m Euromillions jackpot won in Ireland

A LUCKY punter who has bagged the €49.5m jackpot in the latest Euromillions draw bought the winning ticket in a shop in Ireland.

The National Lottery is appealing to Euromillions players across the country to check their tickets as the lucky winner has not yet claimed the whopping €49,564,586 prize.

The winning numbers are: 14, 15, 24, 29, 42, and the Lucky Stars are 02, 04.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “This is amazing news for one of our lucky players. €49.5 million is truly a life-changing prize and we are delighted to confirm that this lucky ticket was sold in Ireland.

“This is Ireland’s 16th EuroMillions jackpot winner and we are now asking all our players to check their tickets very carefully to see if they are the lucky winner or winners. "

The lucky winners are asked to sign the back of the ticket and contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie.

The highest Euromillions prize claimed in Ireland was scooped up by a Naul family syndicate, who won €175.4 million on a ticket sold in Reilly’s Daybreak in Naul, Co Dublin.

It is the second EuroMillions jackpot win in Ireland this year.

The ticket-holder will be Ireland’s 16th EuroMillions jackpot winner since the game began in 2004.

The first Irish Euromillions winner was Dolores McNamara from Limerick in 2005. The gigantic €115 million prize landed her a spot on the list of the top 100 richest people in Ireland.

A lucky couple in Co Tipperary won a €15 million jackpot in 2008, followed by a family syndicate who took home €29.4 million in one year later.

In June 2013, a ticket worth €187 million was sold in Beaumont, Dublin, to a winner from Belgium. The prize was shared with an anonymous Dublin player, making them €94 million richer.

Three months later, a young man from the South East shared a jackpot of over €25 million with a player in Spain, taking home over €12.8 million.

A family who wished to stay anonymous claimed a jackpot prize worth €15 million on a ticket sold in Staunton’s Costcutter on Main Street, Castlebar, Co Mayo in 2014.

An €86.7 million jackpot was won by a syndicate from Dublin in September 2014. The ticket was sold in Centra, Ballybrack, Co. Dublin.

A syndicate of friends split the jackpot of €132,376,632, winning more than €66 million each in January 2016 from a ticket sold in Eason’s store, Fairgreen Shopping Centre, Carlow.

Later that year, a syndicate of 22 Dublin Bus workers won the €23.8 million jackpot in July.

The ticket was sold in O’Hanlon’s Portarlington.

In 2017, three syndicates won the Euromillions. The first was a Dublin work syndicate that claimed the €88.5 million jackpot. The winning ticket was sold at the Applegreen Service Station on the M1 Northbound in Lusk, Co Dublin.

In July, a syndicate from the West of Ireland won a €29 million EuroMillions jackpot. The ticket was sold in Garryduff XL Store on Pound Road, Castlebar in Co. Mayo.

In December, a small family syndicate from Dublin won €38.9 million on a ticket purchased in The Village Shop in Malahide Shopping Centre.

A syndicate of 32 colleagues from Stakelums Hardware store in Thurles Co Tipperary, shared a €17 million EuroMillions jackpot with a ticket they purchased at Eason’s Store in Thurles Shopping Centre in 2018.

Last year, the Naul Family Syndicate won €175.4 million on a ticket sold in Reilly’s Daybreak in Naul, Co. Dublin.

In February, a family in Co Mayo shared the incredible €17m jackpot with a ticket they purchased at Mulroy’s Londis Store in Castlebar.

Read More

Online Editors