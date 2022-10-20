46,000 staff who worked on the frontline of Covid-19 crisis still waiting for €1,000 pandemic recognition payment

There are 86,000 non-HSE staff still waiting for bonus more than 10 months after it was announced. Stock image

About 46,000 staff who worked on the front line of the Covid-19 crisis in nursing homes and other care facilities are still waiting for their €1,000 pandemic recognition payment.

New figures show 86,000 non-HSE staff who are eligible for the Covid bonus are still waiting for it, more than 10 months after it was announced by the Government.

They include 46,000 employees working across 446 nursing homes and 13 hospice groups. Nursing homes and other long-term residential care facilities became the epicentre of the first wave of Covid-19 in 2020 and were badly hit again in January last year during the third wave.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation’s (INMO) Tony Fitzpatrick said the delay in making the payment was “taking the good out of what was supposed to be a goodwill gesture on behalf of the State”.

Other healthcare workers who are still waiting include 15,000 employees in Section 39 organisations that include hospices, mental health providers, nursing home and homecare providers, small community-based groups and social care services.

According to the figures provided to healthcare unions, there are also between 5,000 and 10,000 agency staff employed by 117 agencies and 15,000 staff who work in homecare agencies who are still waiting for the payment.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly told the Dáil yesterday that non-HSE healthcare organisations were being asked to self-assess how much they are owed in order to pay the bonus to staff because “the HSE is very nervous of making payments and overpayments to section 39 and private organisations”. He said his department would make these payments, which would then be subsequently audited, in order to speed up the process.

The numbers awaiting the payment were provided by the Department of Health to the Irish Congress of Trade Unions’ group of healthcare unions, which is chaired by Mr Fitzpatrick, at a meeting earlier this month.

“This payment was first announced exactly 10 months ago. It is time to remove all uncertainty surrounding its administration. According to the Department of Health’s figures, more than 86,000 people are still waiting for this payment,” Mr Fitzpatrick, the INMO’s director of industrial relations, said.

“It is unacceptable that this cohort are facing such uncertainty. The department are moving at such a snail’s pace, it is taking the good out of what was supposed to be a goodwill gesture on behalf of the State.

“Our members who put their health and safety on the line during one of our nation’s darkest hours have no clue when they will be paid what was promised to them. It is disheartening for workers who are overworked and overburdened by the health service.”

The Irish Independent has been told unions have not had engagement with either the department or the HSE on the payment issue since the beginning of October.

“Unions representing healthcare workers would be of an opinion now that this process needs to be made as simple as possible for the 86,000 who have yet to be paid. Timelines for payment need to be agreed and adhered to. This has been an incredibly messy process so far,” Mr Fitzpatrick said.

“The Government made this announcement 10 months ago today, it is not good enough so many are still left in limbo while their HSE colleagues have received payment.”

Mr Donnelly told Sinn Féin health spokesperson David Cullinane more than 124,000 people have received the payment but he was “not satisfied” the Defence Forces, the Fire Brigade and prison nurses are still waiting and said he had instructed his department to “expedite” the payment in the coming weeks.

The Department of Health described rolling out the payment to eligible employees of those specific non-HSE/Section 38 organisations covered by the government decision as a “complex task”.

T he HSE said it had signed a contract with an external party to administer the payments to non-HSE employers of “potentially eligible staff” yesterday, but said the details of this deal were “commercially sensitive”.

It said a payment date had not yet been finalised.