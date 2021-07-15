460-plus concerns raised about charities

More than 460 concerns were raised with the Charities Regulator last year, and three separate statutory investigations into the affairs of registered charities were launched.

The Charities Regulator’s Annual Report for 2020 revealed the number of concerns raised was a 28pc decrease on 2019, although this was expected as activity in the charity sector was curtailed by the pandemic.

A total of 177 of the concerns received last year related to the legitimacy of an organisation as a charity, most often the issue of bogus clothing collections by entities that are not registered charities.

Meanwhile, 224 (48pc) of the concerns received related to the issues of financial controls and transparency and other governance issues.

Last year was the first year that registered charities were expected to implement the Charities Governance Code.

The code sets out the minimum standards that charity trustees should meet in order to ensure their charity is effectively managed and controlled.

The regulator appointed inspectors to conduct three separate statutory investigations under Part 4 of the Charities Act 2009 into three registered charities.

“When it comes to the important issue of governance within registered charities, it is important that the public are aware of the part that they play in maintaining a charity sector that is worthy of their confidence and that is trusted for the vital services registered charities provide across the country and abroad,” said Helen Martin, chief executive of the Charities Regulator.

“In addition to checking the Register of Charities before donating to a charity, any member of the public who has a concern that a charity or other organisation may be breaching charity law should contact our Compliance and Enforcement Unit using our online concerns form which is available on www.charitiesregulator.ie.”

Although it was a difficult year for charities during the pandemic, the Charities Regulator reported that 912 charities were added to the register last year, bringing the total number of registered charities in Ireland to 11,426 by the end of the year.

The most common purpose of registered charities at the end of last year was benefit to the community (53.9pc).