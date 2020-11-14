A FURTHER 456 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

Another six people have died from the virus, bringing the death toll to 1,978.

Of the deaths reported today, all occurred in November.

As of 2pm today, 254 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 32 are in ICU. There has been 11 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Read More

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said health chiefs are "concerned that this progress is at risk."

"Analysis of today’s data shows the 5-day moving average of case numbers has increased from 354 to 392. We have seen higher numbers in recent days than we expected based on the encouraging trends of the last three weeks," he said.

"We have to remember that the virus is still very active in the community and we cannot let our guard slip. NPHET will continue to monitor the situation closely over the coming days.

“We all need to focus on what we can do to stop the spread of this disease; wash our hands regularly, wear a face covering, keep our distance from others, avoid crowds, limit our social network, know the symptoms, self-isolate and contact a GP if we have them. Stay at home and restrict our movements if you are a close contact of a confirmed case."

It comes as there have been 511 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Northern Ireland with 10 further deaths.

There are currently 422 patients in hospital with Covid-19 in Northern Ireland with 49 of these being in ICU.

The area has been worried about its hospital occupancy over the past few weeks with it currently being at 98pc.

Across the North, there are 147 active Covid-19 outbreaks in care homes.

Read More

Online Editors