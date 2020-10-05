€440,000 of cannabis seized and man arrested in Dublin raid

€440,000 of suspected cannabis has been seized and a man arrested following a garda operation in Dublin.

€440,000 of suspected cannabis has been seized and a man arrested following a garda operation in Dublin.

The operation was conducted as part of ongoing investigations targeting organised crime groups operating in the Clondalkin area.

A house and business premises were searched on Friday, October 2, and a 46-year-old man was taken into custody.

He was detained at Ronanstown Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking Act), 1996.

He has since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Online Editors