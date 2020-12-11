440 jobs to be lost at Dublin pharma plant as Viatris announces closure in Baldoyle

The closure of the Mylan plant in Baldoyle will result in the loss of hundreds of jobs.

440 employees of pharmaceutical company Viatris in Dublin will lose their jobs as part of a “restructuring plan” that will see its Baldoyle operations brought to a close over a two-year period.

Earlier today, the company which employs 45,000 people worldwide, announced five plants will be impacted due to its “restructuring initiative”.

It confirmed its Baldoyle operation would be among the plants to see job losses.

Viatris is the result of a merger between pharmaceutical companies Mylan and Upjohn.

The Mylan plant in Baldoyle is an oral solid dose medicine manufacturer.

The company, in its statement this morning announced its intention “close, downsize or divest” up to 15 manufacturing facilities globally that are deemed to be “no longer viable either due to surplus capacity, challenging market dynamics or a shift in its product portfolio toward more complex products”.

Viatris said it expects 20pc of its workforce, or 9,000 employees, to be affected by the streamlining of its operations to “maximize long-term value creation” and “optimise its commercial capabilities”.

There was nobody available at Viatris or Mylan to comment immediately on the announcement.

Meanwhile, local councillor Joan Hopkins (Social Democrats) who lives in Baldoyle, said the announcement will come as a shock to the employees and the greater community at large.

“Just before Christmas, it’s awful and a real blow to the area,” she told Independent.ie this afternoon.

“There’s just so much unemployment already due to the pandemic and Brexit,” she said.

However, she said she is “quietly optimistic” that another company may take over the site, which is located in the local industrial park and is relatively new to the area.

“It’s one of the most modern buildings in the industrial estate,” she said.

“I’d be cautiously optimistic that someone might step in,” she said.

“I believe there will be opportunities for someone else,” she said.

But there’s no doubt that today’s announcement will cause a lot of anxiety and worry for workers, she added.

“It’s disappointing and very frightening at this time,” she said.

