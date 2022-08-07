4,300 Ukrainian refugees in need of new rooms as rental deals run out

Ukrainian refugees walk a bridge at the buffer zone with the border with Poland in the border crossing of Zosin-Ustyluh, western Ukraine on March 6, 2022. - Over 1.5 million refugees have fled Ukraine in the week since the invasion by Russian on February 24, 2022, with over half going to Poland, according to the UN refugee agency. (Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

An estimated 4,300 refugees are set to be displaced in the coming weeks as the Government faces fresh challenges to house migrants in a deepening crisis.

The Sunday Independent can also reveal hospital accommodation will be used for housing. However, this will not be ready in time to counter a shortage expected in two weeks’ time.

Around 3,000 Ukrainian refugees are due to be moved out of student accommodation in the second half of the month, and 1,000 are expected to arrive from their war-ravaged country.

Three-hundred refugees will also have to be accommodated through the international protection system during that period. Ministers hope hotels, Citywest and pledged accommodation can be used to house people around the country.

So far, 24,600 hotel beds have been contracted and 3,000 Ukrainians have been moved into accommodation pledged through the Red Cross.

Over the past two weeks, 700 pledges have been processed, with people moved into housing provided by members of the public.

Senior civil servants from several departments met last Wednesday to discuss the situation. Sources described the meeting as “dire” and acknowledged the State was facing new difficulties in accommodating refugees.

Up to 6,000 have been housed in student accommodation, but colleges have now asked for this to be vacated as the new academic term approaches.

A total of 3,000 Ukrainians have yet to be moved out of student housing. Government sources expect the last two weeks of this month to pose “real challenges” in accommodating them.

“The Government is facing a crisis,” one source said. “We were anticipating refugees having to be moved out of student accommodation, but part of the difficulty was the arrival numbers from Ukraine increased in June and have stayed high through to July, as well as numbers of refugees coming in from other countries.

“That’s created a difficulty in terms of the accommodation we have contracted and the people we have to move on.

“There’s a period of around 10 days when most of the accommodation has to go back.”

Hospital accommodation has been volunteered for housing refugees, but this will have to be fitted out with the necessary beds and furnishings. It will not be ready until late this month or early next month.

Sources expressed concerns that it will not help with the critical period expected in two weeks’ time.

Departments were tasked last week with coming up with buildings that could be used for housing refugees, and the Department of Equality has tried to extend existing leases.

The Government hopes the end of the tourist season will free up hotel rooms and allow for more spaces to be contracted over the coming weeks.

A renewed focus has also been put on placing refugees in pledged accommodation, but some Ukrainian emigrants are resisting moving into homes volunteered by the public.

It is understood they are reluctant to move away from cities to smaller communities where they may not have access to as many supports.

Some refugees are also believed to have been upset at being separated from the new friends they had made.

The United Nations’ International Organisation for Migration has been dispatched to help support refugees to move into pledged accommodation.

The Irish Independent last week reported that the State is to spend €5m on renovating and maintaining buildings owned by religious orders to accommodate Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war in their homeland.

The Department of Children, which has been leading the State’s efforts to house refugees, has been holding talks with the Association of Leaders of Missionaries and Religious of Ireland (AMRI) about securing church-owned accommodation for free or at a low cost.