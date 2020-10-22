€427,500 cash seized at Rosslare Port

Revenue officers seized over €427,000 yesterday at Rosslare Port in connection with smuggling and shadow economy activity.

With the assistance of Revenue detector dog Flynn, officers stopped a UK registered vehicle boarding a ferry to Bilbao, Spain.

As a result of routine profiling, the cash is suspected to be the proceeds of, or intended for use in, criminal activity and is detained by Revenue.

A man in his 30s was questioned in relation to the seizure and investigations are ongoing.

Earlier today at Wexford District Court, Revenue officers were granted a three month cash detention order by Judge John Cheatle.

Investigations are ongoing and if businesses, or members of the public have any information, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.

































Online Editors