€400,000 windfall for Eamon Dunphy as he winds up his media firm

He shoots - he scores - broadcaster and football pundit, Eamon Dunphy is in line for a pre-tax windfall of €400,000 from his media firm.

This follows the 76 year old moving to voluntarily liquidate his media firm, Festuca Ltd.

Documents lodged with the Companies Office show that the firm at the time of liquidation had assets of €402,665 and had zero liabilities.

Former Ireland soccer international Dunphy has been a mainstay providing soccer analysis on TV and radio since the early 1980s and he now also has a very successful podcast venture, The Stand, on which he interviews well-known personalities on the sporting, social and political topics of the day.

The move by the newspaper columnist to wind up his firm follows a similar move by the Dubliner’s long-time friend and Irish soccer legend, John Giles, to wind up his own media company, Quoteford, in 2019.

Giles is a regular contributor to The Stand and at the time of the voluntary liquidation of Quoteford, the firm had total assets of €718,333 and liabilities of €8,749.

Dunphy established Festuca in 2013 after he moved to wind up his former firm, Mac Consultants Ltd, as he re-organised his company affairs.

The most recent accounts for Festuca show that it had accumulated profits of €349,213 and cash funds of €362,666 at the end of August 2020.

Dunphy has been a writer and broadcaster for over 40 years and written five bestselling books, including an early memoir Only A Game?, U2 biography Unforgettable Fire, Sir Matt Busby’s biography, A Strange Kind of Glory, Roy Keane’s autobiography Keane, and most recently his own memoir, The Rocky Road.