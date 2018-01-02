4,000 drivers fined for Port Tunnel speeding

More than 4,000 drivers who used the Dublin Port Tunnel have been issued with speeding fines since the new 'average speed' detection system was introduced six months ago.

The new cameras time vehicles that use the 4.5km tunnel and calculate their speed depending on the time they enter and the time they leave it.

Any time that is faster than three minutes and 36 seconds means a driver has broken the 80kmh speed limit and incurs a fixed penalty notice of €80. This means the new system has potentially generated €320,000 in fines since it went live on June 1 last.

"In excess of 25,000 vehicles use the tunnel each day, the vast majority of which fully comply the limits," said a Garda spokesman. "Gardaí continue to appeal to those using the tunnel to reduce their speed. They are particularly appealing to fleet managers and haulage companies to bring to the attention of the drivers the limits in place," he added.

As well as getting a fine, a motorist also gets three penalty points on their licence, increasing to five penalty points and an increased fine if convicted in court. The system consists of cameras on both sides of the tunnel, and they are flagged to approaching motorists with large signs alerting them to the fact that average speed cameras are in place.

The cameras are the first of their kind in Ireland and record speed over a distance rather than in one location. "Any initiative that has the potential to save lives and reduce serious injuries on our roads is to be welcomed," said Transport Minister Shane Ross.

