38 workplace deaths in 2021 lowest figure since records began

THE number of people killed in workplace accidents this year was the lowest since records began.

According to the 2021 annual statistics on workplace fatalities from the Health and Safety Authority (HSA), the number of deaths dropped by almost a third compared with 2020.

In 2021, 38 workers died at work compared with 54 the previous year.

Among the fatalities were two teenagers, who were both 16.

There was a 50pc reduction in the number of people killed in farm-related accidents this year, when nine workers were killed, compared with 20 in 2020.

However, farming is still one of the riskiest sectors, according to the HSA.

“Farming continues to be one of the most dangerous sectors in which to work, but a 50pc decline on the 2020 level of fatalities is encouraging and a sign

that the safety message is getting through,” said Mark Cullen, chief inspector with the HSA.

“Our work in the farming sector will continue, and I would urge all farmers not to become complacent and let’s make sure that this time next year we’re discussing even fewer lives lost.”

The construction industry recorded a 38pc decline in fatalities this year, with 10 deaths compared with 16 in 2020.

“Of course, this is 10 deaths too many, and smaller sites and contractors in particular need to ensure that worker safety is at the top of the priority list every day”, Mr Cullen said.

Loss of control of a vehicle or its attachments was the most common cause of workplace accidents this year, with 12 deaths, followed by falling from heights, which claimed the lives of 10 workers.

Counties Dublin, Cork

and Wexford recorded the highest numbers of fatalities, with five deaths in each county.

There were no workplace fatalities this year in counties Kilkenny, Leitrim, Longford, Louth, Monaghan, Roscommon, Waterford and Westmeath.

Mr Cullen said the statistics were encouraging, but “our view is that every work-related death is preventable”.