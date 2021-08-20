37pc of people ‘concerned’ about Covid-19, lowest since pandemic began

The levels of worry about Covid-19 has decreased to its lowest point since the beginning of the pandemic, according to a new report.

Just 37pc of adults are currently concerned about the Covid-19 pandemic, compared with a peak of 71pc in January 2021.

The latest Consumer Mindset Report from Core said the optimism around the vaccine rollout is behind the boost in moral, driving public concern down from its highest level in January 2021, when public concern about Covid-19 peaked at 71pc.

The report also highlighted that during the first two weeks of major restrictions easing and indoor dining reopening, about 700,000 people used their Covid-19 digital certs to dine indoors or fly, which was about 17pc of the eligible population.

Almost half of people said they were happy about returning to indoor dining, while 59pc of people are optimistic that Ireland will overcome the Covid-19 outbreak.

The report states that the findings are an indication that Irish people are still proceeding ‘with caution’.

While 74pc of people said the vaccine roll-out was at the forefront of people’s mindset, other events were noted as almost as important, such as Kellie Harrington’s gold medal, and Love Island coming back onto screens.

Some 62pc of people said boxer Kellie Harrington’s Olympic gold medal was important for the nation, while 160,000 people rose early in the morning to watch Ms Harrington win gold in Tokyo.

Over 70pc of people were aware of Cork rowers Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy’s gold medal at Tokyo 2020, and 24pc of people under 40 said they were ‘happy’ Love Island was airing on TV screens.

The topic of the weather continued to dominate the mindset of the Irish public, as 64pc of people believed the reports of heavy rain and floods in Western Europe were a significant story highlighting public concern about the climate crisis.

Finian Murphy, Core’s Marketing Director, said: “It is clear that the successful vaccine rollout amid the Covid-19 pandemic has increased a certain level of confidence among the Irish public. While people are feeling more protection from the rollout, they are also aware of trends in other European countries which they do not want to see happen here.

“This has encouraged Irish consumers to remain patient, be practical and continue to act cautiously while restrictions ease. This research shows that we are all aware the pandemic is not over just yet, however, if we continue to prioritise what we want to do as restrictions lift, rather than rush to do everything, we are on the best and safest track back to everyday life resuming.”

Research for the report was conducted between 6th and 12th of August, interviewing 1,000 Irish adults online and representative of the adult population in Ireland.