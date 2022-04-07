37,000 homeowners finally file local property tax returns after Revenue sends 140,000 reminder letters

Over 26pc of people who didn’t file their Local Property Tax (LPT) return before the deadline have now done so after being reminded by Revenue.

As of last Tuesday, the tax collection agency sent out almost 140,000 reminder letters to people who haven’t filed their return.

Over 37,000 of these LPT returns have now been filed, of which 16,000 confirmed their payment method details to pay the respective LPT liability for 2022.

Owners were due to submit their LPT return to Revenue by last November.

At the end of last month, Revenue said it would be contacting the over 300,000 homeowners who had not filed their LPT return.

The move represents a change of approach by the tax collection agency which was stalling up to now on taking action against 316,000 homeowners who have not fulfilled their legal obligation to file an updated value for their home.

The Revenue Commissioners had said in March it was holding back on contacting those who failed to file a return due to the financial impact of Covid and the Ukrainian war on families.

It today said that LPT reminder letters will be issued daily until the middle of next week to property owners who have not yet filed their return.

Commenting on the engagement by property owners, Katie Clair, head of Revenue’s LPT branch said: "It is clear from this level of engagement that the property owners contacted are making every effort to now fully comply with their LPT obligations.

“The overall return compliance rate in respect of LPT for 2022 has now increased to 87pc and the payment compliance rate is 93pc.”

Ms Clair said that regardless of whether someone has received a reminder letter or not if they have not filed their LPT return for 2022 they must do so “immediately”.

"In fact, it is a legal requirement that you do so,” she added.

"The easiest way to file your LPT return is online.

“You access the LPT online portal on revenue.ie. However, if property owners need assistance in completing their LPT Return or have any queries regarding their LPT obligations, they can contact the LPT Helpline at 01 738 36 26.”



